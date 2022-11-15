Read full article on original website
Family Service Rochester seeking volunteers to help shovel snow across Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Family Service Rochester is looking for volunteers to help clear driveways and sidewalks for seniors across Olmsted County. 120 seniors have already asked for help with snow removal. The non profit will provide the shovels and match volunteers with neighborhoods and properties that need a hand shoveling.
Rochester man gets prison sentence for NE Iowa crimes
DECORAH, Iowa – A Rochester man already serving time for crimes in Minnesota is now sentenced to prison in Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, has pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County to identity theft and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Olmsted County celebrates four retiring Commissioners on Olmsted County Board
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday Olmsted County employees and residents came together to honor four county commissioners who will be retiring from service at the end of 2022. The commissioners being honored are Ken Brown, Matt Flynn, Stephanie Podulke, and Jim Bier. Jim Bier representing the fifth district has served on...
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
RFD swears in two new firefighters at awards event
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department swore in Annabelle Hardwick and Brady Nelson at an awards ceremony at Fire Station Two on Wednesday. The department also promoted one firefighter to motor operator, gave out two awards to two members for actions in the field and recognized Sue Lindskog for her volunteer service.
Owatonna Police Department Shares Parking Restrictions Start Today
Hey Owatonna, today is the day! Pam Roberts and I believe Andrew Drenth stopped by the KRFO AM studio yesterday to come on Talk of the Town to remind you that winter parking restrictions in Owatonna start today!. Pam and Andrew shared that yes, as of 12:01 am last night...
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
Man arrested at Apache Mall after alleged gun threat
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested at Apache Mall after making gun threats toward an ex-girlfriend. Police said the man had threatened to kill his ex, and he was found sitting on a bench outside the Champs store. That led to the arrest of Jalen Davis, who...
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
2 injured in head-on crash in Faribault County
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - Poor road conditions were a factor in a head on crash Monday near Frost that had crews cleaning up the scene for several hours. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11:00 Monday morning on 470th avenue on the northern edge of Frost when a semi and cargo van collided.
Tuesday is "America Recycles Day"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday marked America Recycles Day, a day set aside to recognize the importance of recycling, and which materials can be recycled. While we've long been told that recycling will save the planet, a lot of everyday materials that seem fit to recycle actually aren't. Things like glass,...
Law Enforcement Log
9:22 a.m. A Juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for possession of marijuana and E-Cig on school property. 3:45 p.m. A 17-Year old was arrested on local warrant, no name given. 6:27 p.m. 49-Year old Idalia Figueroa cited for Driving after Suspension.
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty. Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault. He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.
SE Minnesota woman out nearly $4K after falling for fake job posting
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 38-year-old Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after falling for a fake job offer on LinkedIn. The woman was offered a job from Exactech, a legitimate company, but later it was found the posting and person she was communicating with were fake, the sheriff’s office said.
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
Tow truck operators kept busy
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The snowy weather this week has been keeping area tow trucks busy. Drivers for Pulver Towing in Rochester have responded to more than a dozen car accidents since the snow started falling on Monday, including a semi that was jackknifed on Highway 52. Pulver Towing's Manager Max Schafer encourages drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance away from other vehicles and pump the brakes if you end up going into a skid.
