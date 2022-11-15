ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp testifies for grand jury investigating 2020 election interference

 2 days ago
Gov. Brian Kemp testified Tuesday in front of the Fulton County grand jury that is looking into potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Many legal experts told WSB′s Richard Elliot that Kemp’s testimony is key to the investigation.

Elliot was there as Kemp’s security detail pulled into the courthouse garage Monday morning.

Kemp is not a target of this investigation but actually is a witness.

Jurors wanted to find out a lot more about the intense pressure put on Kemp by former President Donald Trump, by Trump’s associates like Rudy Giuliani, and by state lawmakers to call a special legislative session to overturn the 2020 election results.

Kemp’s testimony is directly tied to efforts to overturn the election and many legal experts see it as critical information for this grand jury.

Kemp refused to call that special session saying he did not have the legal authority under Georgia’s constitution to do that.

Kemp is the first of what appears to be a parade of witnesses this week including Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

