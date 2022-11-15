ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Newsweek

Donald Trump Just Lost His Third Election in a Row

Questions over Donald Trump's continued influence over the Republican party ahead of the 2024 presidential election have been raised after the GOP's disappointing midterm performance. As well as essentially being a referendum on President Joe Biden and the Democratic party, the November 8 elections had a subplot regarding the potential...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump's Chances of Winning the 2024 Election as He Launches Bid

Former President Donald Trump is officially running for another presidential term. And leading betting sites expect Trump to have the best odds to win the 2024 presidential election. While it's illegal to bet on political elections in the U.S., European website EmpireStakes.com shows Trump with an "implied probability" of 25...
IOWA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Donald Trump Expected To Launch 2024 White House Bid Today

The former President of the United States has reportedly scheduled his announcement for 9 PM ET on Tuesday evening. The next U.S. Presidental election is still just under two years away but former POTUS Donald Trump has already been gearing up to launch his bid. Many scandals have followed him since his time in office came to an end. Still, the 76-year-old seems confident in his decision to make his big announcement on Tuesday (November 15) evening.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

GOP projected to win House

NBC News is now projecting that the Republicans will take control of the House, ending two years of unified Democratic control of Congress and the White House. Garrett Haake has the latest updates.Nov. 16, 2022.

