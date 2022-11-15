Read full article on original website
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
