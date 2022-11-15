‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Witney Carson pregnant with baby No. 2

Oh, baby!

Witney Carson is expecting her second child with husband Carson McAllister.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro, who is already mom to almost-2-year-old son Leo, revealed that she is expanding her family on Monday’s episode of the talent competition show.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby No. 2,” Carson, who is paired with Wayne Brady this season, shared before caressing her belly.

“I’m so blessed,” she gushed. “And this felt like a really really good time to share it. And I can finally share it, which is great.”

The audience erupted in cheers, as everyone rushed to hug the expecting choreographer.

This is the second time Carson and fellow “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold — as well as their other bestie, Jenna Johnson — are pregnant at the same time.

Carson and McAllister, who were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2016, welcomed baby No. 1 in January 2021.

“After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well,” Carson explained via Instagram at the time.

“We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!”

Several days later, Carson revealed that her newborn son was named Kevin Leo McAllister “after his grandpa who sent him down to us.”

The dancer announced she was going to be a first-time mom in July 2020 with a paid Instagram post for Clearblue.

“Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!!” she captioned the announcement. “We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now🙏🏼😭❤️.”