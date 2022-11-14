The University of Virginia community responded to the tragic deaths of three student-athletes with an outpouring of emotion, support and love on Monday and Tuesday. Across Grounds, these gestures took shape in ways small and large. Students and community members placed flowers, candles, signs and notes on the Rotunda steps, around the Homer statue and at Scott Stadium. They tied black ribbons on columns. They hung bedsheets over balconies and between columns of fraternity and sorority houses, emblazoned with messages of love and the jersey numbers of the three football players who were killed Sunday night. They posted gestures of remembrance and support on Lawn doors. See some of the memorials and messages here.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO