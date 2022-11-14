Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Related
virginia.edu
University of Virginia Requests Independent External Review of Nov. 13 Tragedy
Today, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement sent a letter to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares requesting the appointment of special counsel to conduct an independent, external review of the events surrounding the tragic events that occurred on the University’s Grounds on the evening of Nov. 13.
virginia.edu
UVA Classes Resume Normal Schedules on Wednesday
After two days without classes in the wake of the shooting deaths of three students, University of Virginia students and faculty will return to the classroom Wednesday and begin to resume normal schedules. However, undergraduate students will not be required to complete graded assignments or take exams prior to next...
virginia.edu
Saturday Memorial Service to Honor Students: Here Are Details
The University of Virginia’s memorial service for three football players slain in a Sunday night shooting will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena and is open to all. The service, which will also be livestreamed, honors the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr....
virginia.edu
Moving Forward: How Should Parents Interact With Their Students Over Break?
This weekend, thousands of University of Virginia students will start heading home for Thanksgiving break. It will be the first break since a gunman killed three UVA football players on Grounds and wounded two other students, a horrific crime that led to a 12-hour lockdown, fear and anxiety. When students...
virginia.edu
Photos: See How the UVA Community Is Memorializing the Loss of 3 Students
The University of Virginia community responded to the tragic deaths of three student-athletes with an outpouring of emotion, support and love on Monday and Tuesday. Across Grounds, these gestures took shape in ways small and large. Students and community members placed flowers, candles, signs and notes on the Rotunda steps, around the Homer statue and at Scott Stadium. They tied black ribbons on columns. They hung bedsheets over balconies and between columns of fraternity and sorority houses, emblazoned with messages of love and the jersey numbers of the three football players who were killed Sunday night. They posted gestures of remembrance and support on Lawn doors. See some of the memorials and messages here.
virginia.edu
Memorial Service Set for Saturday at JPJ; Football Game Canceled
The University of Virginia will hold a public memorial service on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the lives of the three students slain in a shooting on Sunday, and to offer support for two additional students who were wounded. The University’s Department of Athletics...
virginia.edu
UVA Strong
It is still difficult to express our profound sense of loss in the wake of the tragic shooting on Grounds. We, along with the rest of the University community, are mourning the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry and praying for the recovery of two other students. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones and members of the close-knit UVA Football family as they navigate this devastating reality.
virginia.edu
From Pain to Finding ‘A Little Bit of Joy,’ UVA Football Begins Healing Process
University of Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott was asked a question that pertained to his other title – loving father of two young boys – and his voice began to quiver. “My 9-year-old,” Elliott said before taking a long pause. “He considers these guys his friends, and...
Comments / 0