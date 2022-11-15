ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RC7du_0jArpRRP00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive Monday night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
Robb Report

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Is Giving Luxury Watches to the World Leaders at the ASEAN Summit

The Cambodian Prime Minister wants to ensure the world leaders he’s hosting this week have a really good time. Hun Sen has decided to give luxurious, locally made timepieces to the attendees of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. US President Joe Biden is among the leaders at the summit currently underway in the capital Phnom Penh, as reported by Reuters. The move is not exactly out of character for the PM. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia since 1985, has a reputation for collecting high-end wrist candy. In fact, he’s faced public scrutiny in recent years for sporting million-dollar...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
AFP

You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia 

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden objected to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during his first in-person meeting on Monday with President Xi Jinping, as the leaders of the two superpowers aimed to "manage" differences between their nations as they compete for global influence.
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
AFP

Harris to visit Philippines in show of US support on China

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Fires Missile After Warning It’s About to Be ‘More Unpredictable’

North Korea fired a short-range missile into the ocean just off the coast of South Korea Thursday, escalating tensions just hours after threatening “fiercer” retaliation following a summit between U.S. leaders and their South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Though it was North Korea’s first launch in 8 days, the country has fired a record number in the past few weeks, including one suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement that Thursday's missile was fired from the North’s eastern coastal Wonsan area at 10:48 a.m. It came after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden and Xi agree to resume cooperation on fighting climate change

After a face-to-face meeting in Bali, Indonesia, President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday morning to cooperate on issues including the fight against climate change, protecting global health and safeguarding access to food. “The world expects, I believe, China and the United States to play key roles...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy