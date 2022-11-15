Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.
406mtsports.com
Ex-Grizzly Cole Sain playing key role on Montana State’s 'consistently good' offensive line
BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong remembered seeing Cole Sain in high school but struggled to recall much else from that year’s recruiting trail. “That was like 100 years ago,” Armstrong joked last week. In reality, that was five years ago, but Montana State’s offensive line coach feels like...
Cat-Griz 2022: College GameDay, football fans hit Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Bozeman Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill on conference's mission to host 'College GameDay'
BOZEMAN — After ESPN’s “College GameDay” opted to go to Michigan State at Ohio State instead of the 2021 edition of the Brawl of the Wild last fall, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill didn’t lose hope of bringing the show to a Big Sky game.
406mtsports.com
Arizona State takes advantage of poor Montana State start in big win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team outplayed — or at least outscored — Arizona State in the final three quarters Tuesday evening. But the Bobcats learned the hard way how much a poor start can set a team back. The Sun Devils of the Pac-12...
406mtsports.com
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Darian White shares first Big Sky player of week honor of season
BOZEMAN — Montana State senior and Big Sky Conference women's basketball preseason MVP Darian White has been named co-player of the week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. White shares the honor with Eastern Washington’s Jaydia Martin. White was instrumental in Montana State’s season-opening win over Providence...
406mtsports.com
Montana State men start strong but can't keep pace with Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena. Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
406mtsports.com
Billings West's Baumann, Bozeman's Burkhart sign with MSU Billings women's hoops
BILLINGS — Two in-state prep girls basketball stars were officially announced Wednesday as 2023-24 recruits to the Montana State Billings women's basketball program, per a release from the school. Billings West guard Layla Baumann and Bozeman forward/center Avery Burkhart will both join the Yellowjackets program next season after signing...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State welcomes College GameDay, prepares for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning. After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s "College GameDay" is headed to Bozeman for the Cat-Griz football game this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. Mountain time at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
Brawl of the Wild: Bigger than football, and bigger than a rivalry game
The annual Brawl of the Wild helps support the Missoula Food Bank and the American Red Cross with a local and friendly competition
406mtsports.com
Griz Q&A: Towering wideout Ryan Simpson using basketball ability to benefit on the gridiron
MISSOULA – These days, college coaches in nearly every corner of athletics are looking for multi-sport athletes. Montana isn’t the exception. The various skills those athletes are learning and training year round gives them the upperhand when it comes time to the football field. That’s why redshirt sophomore...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
406mtsports.com
George Geise: For many of us, 'Brawl' just meant Cat-Griz had gone to the dogs
GREAT FALLS — Like thousands of other college football fans, I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of ESPN’s College GameDay crew for Saturday’s Bobcat-Grizzly game in Bozeman. I can hardly wait to see what kind of super-cool (more likely super-cold) environment will greet star analysts Rece Davis,...
montanarightnow.com
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
406mtsports.com
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
