BOZEMAN — JJ Dolan will attend Saturday’s Brawl of the Wild, and for the first time in his life, he won’t be rooting for Montana. Dolan, a senior defensive back at Missoula Sentinel, announced his commitment to Montana State on Wednesday. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played for the Grizzlies, but his family members were more than fine with him choosing the Bobcats.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO