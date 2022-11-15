Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel addresses not taking a knee on Tennessee Vols’ final drive in blowout win against Missouri
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel on Monday addressed his decision to not take a knee on UT’s final drive in their 66-24 blowout win against the Missouri Tigers. Heupel was asked by a reporter what went into the decision. “For us, at the end of the day, our...
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
Is Gus Malzahn looking to flip Arkansas commit? | Preps To Pros
In this excerpt from Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss 2023 QB prospect and Arkansas commit Malachi Singleton and how UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn could be trying to lure him to Orlando.
Florida Gators RB Target Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Just four days removed from his unofficial visit to Gainesville, Gators running back target Mark Fletcher decommits from Ohio State.
Gators make latest cut for this 5-star 2023 EDGE defender
Florida football’s regular season is in its waning phase but the recruiting efforts never end under first-year head coach Billy Napier, who has focused on populating the program with premium prep prospects to help restore pride to the Orange and Blue. So far, he and his army of staffers have done a great job crawling up the recruiting rankings, either cracking or on the cusp of the top 10 in all the major rankings.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Yardbarker
Former Gators Edge Brenton Cox Jr. Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
Cox, who started the first eight games of the year for the Gators, was dismissed from the program after Florida's 41-20 loss to Georgia in week nine for unknown reasons. Hours after the reports surfaced regarding said departure, Cox shared that the dismissal was "truly a shock" in a letter that simultaneously declared his entry into the 2023 NFL Draft pool.
Gators LB Diwun Black to Transfer After Reported Dismissal
Gators junior linebacker Diwun Black is the seventh Florida player to announce his entry into the transfer portal amid the 2022 campaign.
LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Maryland
Kevyn Humes is a 2025 cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Potomac, Maryland. The Panthers are currently 8-0 this season with a huge game coming up this Friday against high school football powerhouse IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. Brian Kelly is no stranger to recruiting players from St. Frances...
Gators commit Kamran James honored to be a part of the All-American bowl
Orlando (Fla.) Olympia four-star defensive end Kamran James was awarded his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday night. This accolade marks him as one of the very best in his class overall, as he's set to take to the field and compete against some other top prospects in the 2023 cycle. After being someone who is fairly new to the game of football, and making the switch from basketball to football as an underclassman, it's a surreal moment for him to know how far he's come in this game.
Georgia, LSU lead SEC power rankings entering Week 12
College football's postseason picture is coming into focus with two games left in the regular season as three SEC teams position themselves in front of the CFB Playoff selection committee. We're projecting 11 teams from the conference to go bowling next month and judging by our updated SEC power rankings entering Week 12, there's still heavy movement possible in the middle of the pack.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0