Back in the top 25, UConn’s goal is to keep climbing

Two games into the season, UConn is already making a good impression.

Associated Press Top 25 voters moved the 2-0 Huskies into the national rankings at No. 25 on Monday.

The Huskies aren’t impressed by their placement.

“It’s a good start, but we’re not satisfied,” senior Nahiem Alleyne said. “I feel like we’re a top five team.”

Coach Dan Hurley added: “We probably deserved to be in (the top 25) in the preseason based on what we had in place. We want to win and try to climb.”

UConn can continue to build a case for a higher spot in the poll on Tuesday when it hosts Buffalo (1-1) at the XL Center in Hartford (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

For the second straight game, they’ll be without starters Andre Jackson (broken finger) and Samson Johnson (foot). A third starter, Jordan Hawkins (concussion), is also unlikely to play.

“Jordan has increased his workload and the last two days he’s taken some steps forward,” Hurley said. “He’s feeling much better. Andre is close to going live (in practice). Some positive notes there.

“Samson is probably looking at weeks and then a re-evaluation.”

The Huskies will count on their newcomers and junior center Adama Sanogo to power them until their injured teammates return.

Redshirt freshman Alex Karaban was named Big East Freshman of the Week after averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in his first two college games.

Sanogo was named Big East Player of the week after averaging 23 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 76.9 percent from the field (20 for 26).

They’re the only two UConn players to score in double figures in each of the first two games.

“Adama and Alex had a great week and they’re a great example for the rest of the program, too, the way they go about their business,” Hurley said. “They both got the award by playing the way we asked them to play and just being about the right things.”

There’s plenty for the Huskies to improve on despite winning their first two games by an average of 30 points against inferior competition.

Transfers Tristen Newton and Alleyne, two backcourt starters, made strides from game one to game two but are still searching for some consistency.

After missing all five field goal attempts in the season opener, Newton really came to life in the second half of Friday’s lopsided win over Boston University and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Newton called his first game performance “terrible.”

“The first two games, I really haven’t been hitting any shots,” said Newton, who’s 4 for 15 from the field. “But my coach and my teammates have the utmost confidence in me. They say, `play hard, keep shooting, keep attacking.’ ”

Hurley turned to Alleyne to be his defensive stopper against the Terriers. Alleyne contained BU’s top scorer Walter Whyte, who scored eight points under his scoring average but still finished with 19.

“I take pride in my defense,” Alleyne said. “Coach always emphasizes to pressure the ball, pressure the ball, pressure the ball. You get a little tired of it once in a while. I just can’t let that affect me. That’s the next step for me, being consistent on both ends of the floor.

Transfer Hassan Diarra, another member of the backcourt rotation, provided great energy and playmaking, dishing out a team-best 13 assists in the two games.

“We’re going to need those guys to be really good if we’re going to keep on winning,” Hurley said of his transfer guards.

Hurley is putting his guards on alert with an aggressive Buffalo team coming in. The Bulls have forced 45 turnovers and committed 47 fouls in two games.

The Bulls, who beat Colgate (88-87) and lost to James Madison (97-62), are led by the backcourt duo of Curtis Jones (15.0 pts) and Zid Powell (16.0). They were picked to finish sixth in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll.

“The Buffalo guards, they get into you,” Hurley said. “If you’re not sharp, they’ll make you look bad. And they’re very physical with the way they guard.”

This is the third of five straight home games to open the regular season for the Huskies, who will host UNC-Wilmington Friday and Delaware State Sunday before traveling to Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.

There’s a chance that Jackson and Hawkins could return by the end of the week.

“Once they’re back, I feel like we’ll be even more dangerous,” Alleyne said.

No. 25 UCONN vs. BUFFALO

Location: XL Center, Hartford

Tip: 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Records: UConn 2-0, Buffalo 1-1

Last game: UConn beat Boston University, 86-57, Friday; Buffalo lost to James Madison, 97-62, Saturday

Probable starters; UConn, 6-5 sr. guard Tristen Newton (10 pts, 6 rebs), 6-4 sr. guard Nahiem Alleyne (9.5 pts, 2.0 steals), 6-2 jr. guard Hassan Diarra (8.5 pts, 6.5 assists), 6-8 r-fr. forward Alex Karaban (11.5 pts, 4 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Adama Sanogo (23 pts, 10.5 rebs)

Buffalo, 6-5 so. guard Curtis Jones (15 pts, 5 rebs), 6-4 grad guard Armoni Foster (6.5 pts, 3 assists), 6-4 jr. guard Zid Powell (16 pts, 4 assists), 6-6 jr. forward Isaiah Adams (10 pts, 3 rebs), 6-9 jr. forward Jonnivius Smith (1 pt, 5 rebs)

Noteworthy: Series: UConn leads 8-1, winning last meeting 79-68 on Nov. 2019 in the Charleston (S.C.) Classic. … The Bulls picked sixth in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll. … Buffalo averages 75 points per game but allows 92 points and averages 22 turnovers. Opponents shooting 52.7 percent from the field. … Top reserve: 6-1 fr. guard Devin Ceasar (7.5 pts). … Huskies enter the AP Poll at No. 25. Ranked for the first 15 weeks last season and finished at No. 21. … Hot: Sanogo made 20 of 26 field goal attempts. Cold: Alleyne yet to grab a rebound in 62 minutes, 39 seconds of action this season. … Injury update: Andre Jackson (broken finger), Samson Johnson (foot) out, Jordan Hawkins (concussion) doubtful. … Huskies have forced 37 turnovers through two games but committed 29. … Freshman Donovan Clingan off to an impressive start, averaging 9.5 pts, 6.5 rebounds and 3 blocks. … Up next: UConn hosts UNC-Wilmington at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.