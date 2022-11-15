Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 32. Rain turning to snow. See the 5-day forecast. DEREK JETER’S LAKEFRONT CASTLE HEADED TO AUCTION: Derek Jeter’s castle on an Upstate New York lake could be yours — baseball diamond-shaped infinity pool and all — for as little as $6.5 million. That’s the price bids for the palatial property will start at when the castle owned by the Yankees legend goes to auction in December. Tiedemann Castle was built in 1915 and remodeled by Jeter. The gated property has 4 acres and about 700 feet of shoreline, according to the listing, and the castle has an elevator, four indoor kitchens and four fireplaces. See more photos. (Photos courtesy Wright Bros Real Estate)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO