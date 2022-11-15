Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball not the program it once was, but season far from over
In the minutes and hours after Colgate stunned Syracuse basketball on Tuesday night for the Raiders’ second-straight win over their Central New York neighbor, a lot of Orange fans were up in arms on social media. That’s understandable. Naturally, though, some fans took it a little too far...
3 former Section III stars will be captains for the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team
Syracuse, N.Y. —Three former Section III lacrosse stars will help lead the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team as captains. Pete Fiorini, Griffin Cook, and Max Rosa were selected to wear a captains’ C on their jerseys next season. along with Cole Kirst and defenseman Caden Kol.
Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
They did it again: Colgate stuns Syracuse men’s basketball team (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 32. Rain turning to snow. See the 5-day forecast. DEREK JETER’S LAKEFRONT CASTLE HEADED TO AUCTION: Derek Jeter’s castle on an Upstate New York lake could be yours — baseball diamond-shaped infinity pool and all — for as little as $6.5 million. That’s the price bids for the palatial property will start at when the castle owned by the Yankees legend goes to auction in December. Tiedemann Castle was built in 1915 and remodeled by Jeter. The gated property has 4 acres and about 700 feet of shoreline, according to the listing, and the castle has an elevator, four indoor kitchens and four fireplaces. See more photos. (Photos courtesy Wright Bros Real Estate)
Raider Nation: Syracuse basketball loses to Colgate 80-68 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Yeah, yeah. It’s early. But tell me Syracuse basketball’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome didn’t send out a vibe that it could be another long winter of basketball around here.
Colgate does it again. Raiders drain 3s, sink Syracuse (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Colgate. The game was once considered a nice little payday for Syracuse’s Patriot League neighbors. No longer.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss
A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
Crunch rally for shootout win over Springfield Thunderbirds
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime before defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, in shootout today at MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 5-6-1-2 on the season and jump out to a 1-0-0-0 lead in the two-game season series against the...
Syracuse rounds out regular season at Boston College with third consecutive night game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Orange fans will want to make sure they pack their winter coats, hats and gloves for what’s sure to be a chilly regular-season finale two weekends from now. Syracuse football will face Boston College on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, the ACC...
Colgate does it again, stunning Syracuse for a 2nd-straight season with 80-68 victory (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Colgate Raiders at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on YES Network, which is available to stream via DirecTV Stream. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s...
Syracuse O-lineman Matthew Bergeron accepts 2023 Senior Bowl invite
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football fans will have an extra chance to watch Matthew Bergeron once the season is over. Bergeron is one of 31 players to have accepted an invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl thus far, the bowl announced Wednesday via Twitter. The SU left tackle shared...
Wake-up call? Colgate stuns Syracuse for 2nd year in a row: ‘We’re not as good as we thought’
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Colgate Raiders walked into the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night and taught the Syracuse Orange a lesson. Several lessons, really, in the process of handing the Orange an 80-68 loss, but one lesson in particular loomed above the rest.
CBA star receiver Syair Torrance makes college choice
Christian Brothers Academy standout receiver Syair Torrence has announced where he will continue his academic and athletic career. The junior receiver announced he will attend Syracuse University via his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
Section III girls basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue girl?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with star basketball players who will always have the big-time highlights and dominate the headlines, but it’s the players doing the behind-the-scenes work that truly hold a team together like glue. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022...
Section III boys basketball media day roll call: Photos from every team
Cicero, N.Y. — Players and coaches from 57 Section III boys basketball teams shared the fun of preseason chatter at syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice began Monday, but athletes and coaches gathered to exchange greetings with opposing friends soon-to-be turned...
Takeaways from Dino Babers’ press conference ahead of Wake Forest game
Before opening up the room for questions, Dino Babers sent out his thoughts and prayers to the Virginia football program after three players were killed in a shooting on Sunday night. Babers said this situation is way bigger than football. In terms of Syracuse football, here are a few major takeaways from the press conference.
Section III boys basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (57 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 57 Section III boys basketball teams took over syracuse.com’s winter sports media day on Saturday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice begins Monday, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December
Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
