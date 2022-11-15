ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball not the program it once was, but season far from over

In the minutes and hours after Colgate stunned Syracuse basketball on Tuesday night for the Raiders’ second-straight win over their Central New York neighbor, a lot of Orange fans were up in arms on social media. That’s understandable. Naturally, though, some fans took it a little too far...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Tipoff time changed for Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern on Saturday

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The start time for Syracuse University’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern scheduled for this Saturday at the JMA Wireless has been changed. Syracuse and Northeastern will tip off at 4 p.m., according to SU’s athletic communications department. The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. start. The game will still be televised on ACC Network Extra.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

They did it again: Colgate stuns Syracuse men’s basketball team (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 16)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 32. Rain turning to snow. See the 5-day forecast. DEREK JETER’S LAKEFRONT CASTLE HEADED TO AUCTION: Derek Jeter’s castle on an Upstate New York lake could be yours — baseball diamond-shaped infinity pool and all — for as little as $6.5 million. That’s the price bids for the palatial property will start at when the castle owned by the Yankees legend goes to auction in December. Tiedemann Castle was built in 1915 and remodeled by Jeter. The gated property has 4 acres and about 700 feet of shoreline, according to the listing, and the castle has an elevator, four indoor kitchens and four fireplaces. See more photos. (Photos courtesy Wright Bros Real Estate)
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse has more questions than answers after Colgate loss

A new winning streak was started at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. A year after snapping their 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, Colgate made it two in a row in the series between the two upstate schools, claiming an 80-68 victory. After making 18 triples when the two...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Crunch rally for shootout win over Springfield Thunderbirds

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back from a three-goal deficit to force overtime before defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-4, in shootout today at MassMutual Center. The Crunch are now 5-6-1-2 on the season and jump out to a 1-0-0-0 lead in the two-game season series against the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC basketball power rankings: Big shake-ups after just one week

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Normally, the ACC power rankings don’t change much in the first week of the season. Teams play a couple “buy’' games against teams from smaller conferences. Unless, a team happens to be in a made-for-TV game on an aircraft carrier, the first week of the season is basically filled with glorified exhibition games.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse basketball player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at gas station in Indiana

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Former Syracuse and NBA basketball player Donte Greene was arrested last week at a gas station in Goshen, Indiana, according to published reports. Greene, who played at Syracuse in the 2007-08 season before leaving for the NBA, is charged with attempted robbery in relation to an incident at a Phillips 66 gas station, the South Bend (Ind.) Tribune reported. The incident took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
GOSHEN, IN
AllSyracue

Dom Foster to Enter Transfer Portal in December

Syracuse freshman Dom Foster is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Foster was suspended during training camp for violation of team rules. "First I would like to thank God & Syracuse for giving me the opportunity to do what I love the most," Foster wrote in a Twitter post. ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
