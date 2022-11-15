ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s John Hugley Making Season Debut for Panthers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — On Wednesday night, Pitt’s John Hugley will make his season debut in the Legends Classic against Michigan. Hugley is in the starting lineup, making his first appearance of the year after suffering a preseason knee injury. Last season as a sophomore, Hugley averaged more than 14 points and seven rebounds per game, earning All ACC honorable mention honors.
BROOKLYN, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

No. 20 Michigan Overpowers Pitt in Legends Classic Opener, 91-60

NEW YORK — In game one of the Legends Classic, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin led a well-balanced Michigan Wolverines squad to a dominant victory over Pitt (1-2) on Wednesday night by a score of 91-60. With less than 12 minutes left in the game, Bufkin hurled a no-look pass from the top of the key to find All-American big man Hunter Dickinson inside for an and-one layup finish, extending Michigan’s lead up to 18 points and all-but closing out the Panthers’ hopes.
ANN ARBOR, MI
spoonuniversity.com

Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery

Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!

It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
DETROIT, MI
ecurrent.com

The University of Michigan Black Student Union Calls Out Racial Inequality

On Nov. 1st, the University of Michigan Black Student Union (BSU) took to the University diag, calling out the University’s treatment of Black students, including the University’s low Black student enrollment rate. In a public demonstration titled “More Than Four”, members of BSU detailed their experiences with racism...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI

