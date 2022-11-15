Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s John Hugley Making Season Debut for Panthers in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — On Wednesday night, Pitt’s John Hugley will make his season debut in the Legends Classic against Michigan. Hugley is in the starting lineup, making his first appearance of the year after suffering a preseason knee injury. Last season as a sophomore, Hugley averaged more than 14 points and seven rebounds per game, earning All ACC honorable mention honors.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 20 Michigan Overpowers Pitt in Legends Classic Opener, 91-60
NEW YORK — In game one of the Legends Classic, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin led a well-balanced Michigan Wolverines squad to a dominant victory over Pitt (1-2) on Wednesday night by a score of 91-60. With less than 12 minutes left in the game, Bufkin hurled a no-look pass from the top of the key to find All-American big man Hunter Dickinson inside for an and-one layup finish, extending Michigan’s lead up to 18 points and all-but closing out the Panthers’ hopes.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction Following Pitt’s Loss to Michigan in Legends Classic
NEW YORK — On Wednesday night, Pitt lost to Michigan by a lopsided score of 91-60 at the Barclays Center in game one of the Legends Classic. Hear from Pitt head coach Jeff Capel after the Panthers’ first round loss.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Things to Know Before Pitt vs. No. 20 Michigan in Vivid Seats Legends Classic
Pitt men’s basketball faces its toughest test of the early 2022-23 season Wednesday night in the Vivid Seats Legends Classic. The Panthers will face No. 20 Michigan from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Pitt began the year with an 80-58 victory on opening night hosting UT Martin...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WATCH: George Michalowski Previews Pitt-Michigan Legends Classic Matchup in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Sports Now comes to you live from New York as Pitt takes on Michigan in the Legends Classic. PSN’s George Michalowski previewed the matchup outside of the arena.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir
Hill is making four stops in Michigan, including a book signing at Marygrove College
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
spoonuniversity.com
Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery
Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit
Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
wcsx.com
We Now Know Where RoboCop Statue Is Going In Detroit!
It’s been a long time coming – but we finally know where the RoboCop statue is going to be – at Eastern Market. Now we don’t know EXACTLY where it’ll be…but our buddy Brandon Walley told the Detroit Free Press:. “It’s going to be...
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
ecurrent.com
The University of Michigan Black Student Union Calls Out Racial Inequality
On Nov. 1st, the University of Michigan Black Student Union (BSU) took to the University diag, calling out the University’s treatment of Black students, including the University’s low Black student enrollment rate. In a public demonstration titled “More Than Four”, members of BSU detailed their experiences with racism...
abc12.com
Oakland County man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Big Spin wheel was very kind to an Oakland County man. Walt Belcher of Waterford landed on the $2 million space during the Michigan Lottery's show. The 71-year-old said he feels "extremely blessed" to walk away from the show as a millionaire. “When the...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
Detroit News
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
Comments / 0