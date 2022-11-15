Cullman Police searching for person involved in armed robbery
CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Cullman Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.
According to CPD, Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The person pictured was armed and wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange colored mask.
According to CPD, Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The person pictured was armed and wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange colored mask.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and they don't believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information, contact CPD's Investigation Division.
