ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman Police searching for person involved in armed robbery

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czOo4_0jAroTSS00

CULLMAN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Cullman Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.

Federal trial begins for accused ‘Cupcake’ McKinney kidnapper Derick Brown

According to CPD, Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The person pictured was armed and wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange colored mask.

Authorities say this is an isolated incident and they don’t believe there is any danger to the community. If you have any information, contact CPD’s Investigation Division.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Gadsden Police searching for armed robbery suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. According to GPD, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Meighan Boulevard at the Dollar General store. Officers spoke to […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Burglary Suspects In Custody

Police have captured all three men wanted for burglarizing a jewelry store.The first was captured Monday afternoon, the second around midnight and the third was stopped by an agency in another county. Sgt. Jared Pell with Rainbow City police says it started Monday at 7 a.m. when a person saw...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $25. November 15. domestic violence-3rd degree; Main Ave. N.E. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise;...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout

Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden Police identify suspect allegedly involved in October shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting. An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail. According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

All suspects in custody following Ohatchee jewelry store burglaries

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - All three suspects in a series of jewelry store robberies in Ohatchee are now in custody. The first was captured Monday evening. Two others were taken into custody early Tuesday morning. One around 3 a.m. in St. Clair Co and the third was apprehended shortly after in a different location.
OHATCHEE, AL
CBS 42

72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BSSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy