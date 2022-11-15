Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
‘A new animal’: Sports betting remains in the works for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing gaming to Nebraska has been a bit of a slow burn. The state’s first non-tribal casino opened in September and now many are wondering when they’ll finally be able to place a bet on their favorite team. Two years ago Nebraskans voted to...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Kearney Hub
16 countries that fit inside the state of Nebraska
Nebraska's 77,347 square miles would make it a relatively large country. See some of the many countries that would fit inside a Nebraska-sized self-storage unit.
klin.com
Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures
Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
KETV.com
'A bureaucratic mess': Nebraska hospital systems facing financial pain
Neb. — Nebraska hospitals are not immune to the pain of inflation and staffing shortages. Operating costs are soaring and now, hospital systems are concerned with their financial future. Leaders worry patients could end up suffering and are pleading for help from lawmakers. The vast majority of a...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Nebraska receives $5.6 million in federal grants to expand broadband
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Tuesday that the state has been awarded nearly $5.6 million to expand high-speed broadband service statewide.
KETV.com
Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
Questions remain on how Voter ID will be implemented in Nebraska
Questions remain for lawmakers on how to implement Voter ID in Nebraska which is expected to be addressed in the upcoming session.
knopnews2.com
Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska receives nearly $12 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Attorney General Peterson announced on Monday that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S.
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Nebraska Landscaping Challenges, Beard Chains, and More Football Craziness
I like plants and growing fun plants, but they don’t always love me back. Living in a harsh climate and having poor soil on the ranch makes for a difficult landscaping challenge. Ranchhand 2 decided he really liked yellow apples, so we selected and planted a tree that produces yellow apples.
The egg shortage and rise in cost is frustrating Nebraskans
With Thanksgiving approaching, you might be excited to gather around and make your favorite dishes. But items in your grocery cart like eggs could be more expensive.
