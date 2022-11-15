ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Sioux City Journal

Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition

Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly

Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
CURTIS, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week

As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
NEBRASKA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska to receive nearly $12 million after Google agrees to settlement

OMAHA, Neb. — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states in connection with an investigation into how the company tracked users' locations, state attorneys general announced Monday, calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Nebraska will receive $11.8 million, while Iowa will...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Troopers conducting special enforcement efforts in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are working overtime to keep motorists and road crews safe through localized enforcement efforts in multiple parts of the state. This effort includes specific enforcement operations in the Nebraska panhandle and other areas of western Nebraska. In October, troopers...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska receives nearly $12 million from Google over multistate Attorney General privacy settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Attorney General Peterson announced on Monday that Nebraska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S.
Nebraska State

