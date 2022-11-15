Read full article on original website
Dearborn schools deem 2 books as 'inappropriate' amid book battle
The controversy over books in Dearborn schools continues after the Dearborn School District announced it is removing two books from district libraries on Monday night.
The Oakland Press
‘Unity Quilt’ to be dedicated at Pontiac Library
Pontiac Public Library will host a dedication of a unique quilt on Wednesday. For Pontiac resident Victor Bonds, it’s a dream come true. He’d read former Pontiac educator Anne D. Russell’s book “Black in Pontiac,” which included information on the Black Greek Letter organizations and its notable members in Pontiac, including the author, the author, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and former Oakland County Commissioner Mattie McKinney-Hatchett, of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
Recent school threats have parents on edge as they wonder what to do
Another Oakland County school was forced to shut down after threats surfaced on social media. This time it was in Ferndale.
The Oakland Press
GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events
A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as homegrown electronic music star GRiZ brings his 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival back for a ninth year. The Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has a dozen events planned from Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downton Detroit’s Capitol Park through a pair of concerts Dec. 9-10 at Masonic Temple. In between will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a Mystery Part on Dec. 2.
Querfeld Funeral Home in Dearborn closes after nearly 100 years in business
A funeral home that served the Dearborn community for nearly 100 years closed its doors last month when the owner retired. Querfeld Funeral Home announced the closure on its website, effective Oct. 22. The website said the closure was "due to the retirement of William N. Querfeld," the home's owner. According to the website,...
The Oakland Press
Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area
Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools
The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats
DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
Social media threat with photo of AK-47 style weapon forces closure of schools in Taylor
Classes are cancelled Wednesday for students at multiple schools Downriver after a threatening post circulating on social media depicting a weapon came to the attention of school officials and law enforcement late last night.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
The Oakland Press
Bouchard: School threats a crime
County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media Monday afternoon after another round of school threats. Over three tweets, he urged students to understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats. He also shared the message on Facebook.
10 remnants of the University of Michigan’s ‘lost campus’
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 185 years, the University of Michigan has left its mark on Ann Arbor. Some of those marks are no longer around. UM was established in Detroit in 1817 and moved to Ann Arbor in 1837. That was the same year Michigan became a state, and the young city of Ann Arbor had less than 5,000 residents, according to census data.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
The Oakland Press
Berkley High School to discourage vaping with detectors in restrooms
With teen use of nicotine vaping up nationwide, Berkley High School is getting ready to install special sensors in restrooms that can detect when students use the devices. High School Principal Andrew Meloche in a letter to parents this week said every restroom in the school will be outfitted with a vape sensor.
Gov. Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Metro Detroit schools inundated with threats, disruptions on Wednesday; Prosecutor issues stern warning
Wednesday was another day of disruption for thousands of Metro Detroit students, as classes were interrupted or canceled due to more threats of violence. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido warned students they will face consequences.
The Oakland Press
Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school
South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
