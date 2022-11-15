ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

The Oakland Press

‘Unity Quilt’ to be dedicated at Pontiac Library

Pontiac Public Library will host a dedication of a unique quilt on Wednesday. For Pontiac resident Victor Bonds, it’s a dream come true. He’d read former Pontiac educator Anne D. Russell’s book “Black in Pontiac,” which included information on the Black Greek Letter organizations and its notable members in Pontiac, including the author, the author, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and former Oakland County Commissioner Mattie McKinney-Hatchett, of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
PONTIAC, MI
The Detroit Free Press

AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center

The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

GRiZMAS 2022 announces 12 days of events

A metro area holiday tradition continues next month as homegrown electronic music star GRiZ brings his 12 Days of GRiZMAS festival back for a ninth year. The Southfield native and Birmingham Groves alumnus (real name Grant Kwiecinski) has a dozen events planned from Nov. 29, when he opens the GRiZMAS Workshop store in downton Detroit’s Capitol Park through a pair of concerts Dec. 9-10 at Masonic Temple. In between will be a variety of activities, including a Charity Jam at El Club, ice and roller skating nights, yoga and what’s billed as a Mystery Part on Dec. 2.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday parades and tree lighting events happening in the Oakland County area

Upcoming lighted parades and tree lighting events and festivals kick off the holidays. Clarkston/Independence Twp. • Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade “Gingerbread All The Way”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, starting at Renaissance High School Community Education Building, 6558 Waldon Road, Clarkston, proceeding to Main St., ending at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6805 Bluegrass Drive, www.teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Chalkbeat

Detroit school board changes names of East English, Carson schools

The Detroit school board struck a compromise between students at East English Village Preparatory Academy and the alumni of the closed Finney High School, in a debate over whether to change the former’s name. The school, which sits on the grounds that once housed Finney High, will now be named East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney.The board voted 5-2 to change the name, rejecting an administrative recommendation to keep the name...
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Dundee Community Schools superintendent responds to recent school threats

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Community Schools in Monroe County, Michigan, has dealt with four school threats in the past couple of weeks. Superintendent Scott Leach said the first one occurred on Oct. 26, when several Dundee Middle School students overheard a conversation between two classmates discussing committing violent acts against the school. The students quickly reported it to the school's administration and resource officers, who took immediate action.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery

HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
HOLLY, MI
The Oakland Press

Bouchard: School threats a crime

County Sheriff Mike Bouchard took to social media Monday afternoon after another round of school threats. Over three tweets, he urged students to understand that not only will all reports of any school threat be taken seriously, students could face legal charges if caught making threats. He also shared the message on Facebook.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Berkley High School to discourage vaping with detectors in restrooms

With teen use of nicotine vaping up nationwide, Berkley High School is getting ready to install special sensors in restrooms that can detect when students use the devices. High School Principal Andrew Meloche in a letter to parents this week said every restroom in the school will be outfitted with a vape sensor.
BERKLEY, MI
The Oakland Press

Another threat reported at an Oakland County high school

South Lyon East High School was locked down at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a threat on a bathroom wall. A message on the wall said someone was going to shoot up the school at 1 p.m., according to a release from OCSO.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

