America's Most Segregated Cities
Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
Study Shows Black, Indigenous Children Increasingly Experiencing Racism
With data provided by the U.S. National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH), researchers at the University of Oklahoma (Tulsa) found that more children in minority groups experienced racism in 2020 compared to 2016.
Most Americans Think Parents Should Be Able to Opt Their Kids Out of Learning Things They Disagree With. That's Terrifying
Support for families opting out of school for differing politics is growing ahead of the midterms
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
Teen Grounded After Lecturing Parents About How They Never Learned Sign Language to Communicate With Their Mute Daughter
Parents play a vital role in their children's lives, shaping their opinions, values, and beliefs, and one of the most important aspects of parenting is effective communication. In order to ensure that children grow up to be well-rounded individuals, it is essential that parents take the time to listen to their children and understand their needs. This can be especially true when it comes to children with special needs.
thehypemagazine.com
Young Dirty Bastard : N.Y. State of Mind Tour Feature
Young Dirty Bastard is back and just completed the N.Y. State of Mind Tour! A huge 25-city celebration of all things music and culture. Featuring an incredible, star-studded cast of artists, intoxicatingly impressive performances, and enough panache to put any other tour to shame, the N.Y. State of Mind Tour was one of the greatest musical events of the year.
thehypemagazine.com
Dash Radio and God’s House of Hip Hop Radio collaborate to Launch The Big Booth @ Dash Concert Series
Los Angeles, CA November 11th, 2022 God’s House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio) presented The Big Booth @ DASH Radio in the Nick Hollywood Walk of Fame studio, which is prominently facing Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame. GH3 Radio’s The Big Booth @ DASH Radio is an interactive live in the studio performing arts opportunity for Christian Hip Hop (CHH), Gospel Rap, and Gospel artists and musicians both signed and unsigned to share their talents with the world. Literally, Hollywood Walk of Fame – is one of Los Angeles most popular tourist locations boasting well over 10 Million annually visitors strolling the boulevard of stars.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with R. Marcus Taylor, Actor, Stuntman, Director and More
Live Session with actor, stuntman, and director, R. Marcus Taylor whom many might recognize from his several portrayals of Death Row Records executive Suge Knight, Straight Outta Compton (2015) and Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (TV Movie), and more recently as East-O in the “Step Up: High Water” TV Series (Starz).
How Latinos have changed the American landscape
An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Trace Austin, Emerging Musician and Anti-Bullying Advocate
Live Session with young music dynamo Trace Austin to discuss his journey as an immigrant, his family’s musical legacy (He’s the grandson of Otis Williams of the Temptations), and his 501C 3 non-profit TAP (Together All Protected), which looks to provide resources to kids that are victims of bullying.
News-Medical.net
Analysis reveals rising experience of racism among children in minority groups in the USA
Parental reporting of racism experienced by children in minority groups in the USA increased by 2.6% between 2016 and 2020, according to new research published in the open access Journal of Osteopathic Medicine. The most impacted groups were Indigenous and Black children, with 15% reported as experiencing racism in 2020.
EXPLAINER: The history behind ‘parents’ rights’ in schools
The movement for “parents’ rights” saw many of its candidates come up short in this year’s midterm elections. But if history is any guide, the cause is sure to live on — in one form or another. Activists through the generations have stood up for...
BET
Getting Accepted To An HBCU: A Guide
While many parents want their kids to go to an HBCU, they don't know how to guide them there. Here’s a few steps to help with the process!. The first step to getting your child into an HBCU is getting your child to want to attend one! Like many environments, it’s important to introduce your child to the HBCU culture if you want them to consider it academically.
qhubonews.com
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Fewer young Americans are joining the workforce
Workforce participation has dropped since before the pandemic and one group seeing the biggest shift is Americans ages 20-24. New York Times business reporter Emma Goldberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what makes Gen Z different in the workplace and some of the causes between less of a desire to participate in it.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: How can students work or launch a startup while maintaining their immigration status?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
myzeo.com
Choosing a Career in Family Medicine in Portland
Family medicine is a sub-specialty of primary care that provides comprehensive health care to individuals and their families. Most family medicine specialists are also primary care physicians. In this field, doctors focus on the prevention and treatment of common illnesses and injuries that affect families. There are many factors to...
wanderingeducators.com
Film Blue: A Stunning Work of Sociological Fiction and a Must-Read in Book Clubs and College Classes
As a child of the 80s, I hum Prince, Howard Jones, Michael Jackson, and Duran Duran songs while I’m cooking, can instantly remember the smell of the ditto machine, pegged my jeans, wore Out of Africa-inspired outfits, devoured John Hughes movies, and couldn’t wait to get Back to the Future. And, as with probably any teen who grew up in rural America, I longed for New York City, London, LA, or Tokyo—the lights, activities, enormous libraries, culture, theatre, museums, diversity, and more restaurants than the few our small town sported.
