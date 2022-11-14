Read full article on original website
Former NATO ambassador reveals the 'worst thing' NATO can do right now
Two people are reported killed after projectiles are reported to have hit a farm in Poland, near the border with Ukraine. The origin of the projectiles is unclear. Former NATO ambassador Kurt Volker gives his reaction.
'The Blood Is Pouring & Pouring': Russian Marines Pen Letter BEGGING Vladimir Putin To Change Strategy In Ukraine
Troops of Russian marines have reportedly penned a letter to Vladimir Putin begging the Russian leader to rethink his strategy in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The startling development comes as upwards of 75,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have fallen since Putin first invaded Ukraine on February 24. Article continues...
Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero
The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Vladimir Putin Vows To Strip Passports Of Citizens Who Criticize War With Ukraine After Russia Retreats From Key Ukrainian Territory
Vladimir Putin has reportedly vowed to take away the passports of those citizens who criticize Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising development comes just days after Russian forces previously occupying the Ukrainian city of Kherson were forced to withdraw from the key strategic territory and retreat back north towards Russia.
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Ukraine news LATEST: Maniac Vladimir Putin ‘pursuing death and destruction’ as Russian airstrikes rain down on Kyiv
VLADIMIR Putin wants "only death and destruction” as Russian forces targeted infrastructure sites in Kyiv with early morning airstrikes. Several reports of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure across Ukraine have emerged this morning, including the capital Kyiv, as Vladimir Putin continues to double down on the Ukraine war. A...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
Russian TV Pundits Fear History Repeating Itself With Uprising Over War
Panelists said the Russian public's irritation is growing over the failures of the conflict in Ukraine.
'Beyond logic': Retired general baffled by Russia's military move
Retired Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks discusses Russia increasing their cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea and what it means for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Russia Calls Report of Poland Missile Strike a 'Provocation'
Russia dismissed reports its missiles struck a Polish village on Tuesday as a "provocation" amid mounting concerns of further strained tensions between Russia and the West. U.S. security officials said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, which borders Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The missiles reportedly struck the village of Przewodów, killing two people. Polish authorities were holding an emergency meeting due to a "crisis situation" but had not publicly commented on the strike.
Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia
Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Poland Calls Missile That Killed 2 ‘Russian-Made'; Biden Says It's ‘Unlikely' It Was Fired From Russia
The Polish government said a Russian-made missile killed two of its citizens Tuesday near the border with Ukraine, but U.S. President Joe Biden said that it was “unlikely” that it was launched from Russia. Polish leaders convened an emergency security and defense meeting and agreed to increase its...
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
Famed Russian analyst who blasted Putin for Kherson retreat denies rift; Ukrainians dance in Kherson: Live updates
A Russian ultranationalist on Sunday walked back sharp criticism of President Vladimir Putin after issuing a dark warning for the Kremlin decision to withdraw troops from Kherson. Political analyst Alexander Dugin, a vigorous supporter of Russia's invasion, in recent days had openly criticized Putin for failing to defend "Russian cities"...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Sunak announces construction of five more warships in face of Russia threats
Rishi Sunak has announced the construction of five more British warships, as he declined to commit to boosting defence spending to 3% of GDP. The Prime Minister is attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, which looks set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Ukraine Russia news – live: Putin’s troops left behind in Kherson ‘pose as civilians’
Ukrainian soldiers in the liberated city Kherson said they have found bins stuffed with discarded Russian uniforms as Vladimir Putin’s troops that have left behind try to blend in with civilians.Stanislav Stoikobv, head of the territorial defence in the region, told The Independent that the Ukrainian military estimated as many as 15 per cent of Moscow’s troops stationed in Kherson had been left behind.On Sunday, Kherson was closed for ‘filtration’, a process by which Ukrainian authorities hope to identify the Russian soldiers.Mr Stoikobv said: “We have to find them, they have no contact with Russian troops on the other side of the river. We are concerned Russia will start heavily shelling Kherson but we are panicking.”Russia could send “more cannon fodder” to Ukraine after its setback in Kherson, the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace said while Kherson residents celebrated the liberation.He said Russia will be “worried” and “disappointed” by the loss of Kherson, and that it was important not to “underestimate” how “brutal” Moscow can be even “to their own”.
Ukrainian troops return in first all-female prisoner swap since war began
Southern Ukraine saw its first all-female prisoner swap, most of them soldiers. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the story of two of those women who have returned back to the country after spending seven months as what they call Russian prisoners. Nov. 15, 2022.
