Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County Named Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s Chief Legislative Officer

State Roundup: Moore names leadership team; Dirk Haire won’t seek reelection to state GOP chairmanship; leads in two county exec races narrowing
MOORE NAMES LEADERSHIP TEAM: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) on Monday announced key members for his leadership team, appointments that he said will complement his history-making ticket. Lateshia Beachum/The Washington Post. Fagan Harris, a product of Maryland public schools, will become Moore’s chief of staff. The pick was one of...
newsfromthestates.com
Pittman, Elfreth claim victory as several races await final counts of mail-in ballots
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (second from left) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (right) declared victory in their races Tuesday night. Anne Arundel County government Facebook photo. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and state Sen. Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) rode a huge surge of favorable mail-in votes...
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council issued the statement below today following the explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex located at 800 Quince Orchard Blvd. in Gaithersburg. “Councilmembers are devastated by the news of a catastrophic explosion, fire and building collapse at the Potomac...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Unanimously Confirms the Appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as County Health Officer
Earlier this afternoon, the Montgomery County Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis as the new County Health Officer. County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Dr. David last month for the position. According to Council documents, the Health Officer position was extended to Dr. Davis for a salary of $200,000 plus benefits.
mocoshow.com
Council Vice President Glass Wins 2022 Phyllis Campbell Newsome Award
From the Office of Council Vice President Evan Glass: Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass has been recognized by the Center for Nonprofit Advancement with the 2022 Phyllis Campbell Newsome Public Policy Leadership Award. Each year the Center awards a public official from each of the four jurisdictions of Washington, D.C., Virginia, Montgomery County and Prince George’s County who have made an impact on the nonprofit sector. Council Vice President Glass was commended for his public policy accomplishments and interest in increasing support for and collaboration with nonprofits.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Social conservatives score wins in Maryland’s school board races
Forty-one socially conservative candidates from across Maryland ran for school board seats Tuesday — and 25 of them appear to be on their way to winning their races. In other words, 61% of the conservative board candidates ended up ahead in a state where a Democrat, Wes Moore, won the gubernatorial election by 20 points to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Conservatives won school board races throughout much of the state, with the largest number elected in Harford, Carroll and Wicomico counties.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council passes legislation prohibiting firearm use, carrying within 100 yards of some public places
This story was updated at 2 p.m. Nov. 15, 2022, to include more information about the bill. The County Council voted 8-0 to approve a bill that prohibits the possession of firearms within 100 yards of some public places throughout the county, including those with wear and carry permits issued by Maryland State Police.
mocoshow.com
County Council Expected to Vote Today on Weapons-Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly
The Montgomery County Council will will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9am and is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly.
mocoshow.com
Council Passes Legislation to Provide a Property Tax Credit for First Responders
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council voted today to pass Bill 39-21, Taxation – Public Safety Officers – Public Safety Emergency Communications Specialists – Property Tax Credit, which would establish a property tax credit for certain Montgomery County first responders. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Council President Gabe Albornoz sponsored the legislation. Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmembers Nancy Navarro, Sidney Katz, Andrew Friedson, Will Jawando and Craig Rice are cosponsors.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces MilliporeSigma Expanding Biosafety Testing In Montgomery County, Adding 500 New Jobs
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced that MilliporeSigma, an international biosciences company, is growing its presence in Montgomery County with a $286 million investment to expand its biosafety testing capacity. The company, known locally as BioReliance Corporation, currently has five locations in Rockville and is planning to consolidate in a new 250,000-square-foot facility at 9820 Darnestown Road at the Alexandria Center® at Traville Gateway campus, which is being developed and operated by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. MilliporeSigma will maintain one additional facility at 9630 Medical Center Drive and will retain at least 600 full-time employees during the expansion, while creating more than 500 new jobs over the next four years.
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
dcnewsnow.com
Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery County
A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Large Sinkhole and Water Main Break in Montgomery …. A sinkhole in Montgomery County, Md. led to the closure of Clopper Road between Mateny Road and Game Preserve Road. Top...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Meets on November 15 at 9 a.m. to Conduct Interviews and Vote on Appointments for the County Health Officer and Director of the Office of Human Resources
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with a proclamation, presented by Councilmember Craig Rice, recognizing the Councilmember for a Day winner. The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation by Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Rice recognizing Arva Jackson. More detail on each agenda item is provided below.
mocoshow.com
Metro Celebrates Launch of Silver Line Extension with; Welcomes Customers to #RideSilver to Six New Stations
Per WMATA: Metro celebrated the opening of the Silver Line Extension on Tuesday, connecting customers to six new stations, adding 11.4 miles of track to the Metrorail system, and beginning operations at a modern rail maintenance facility. The Silver Line Extension gives customers a new connection to Washington Dulles International Airport and new service between Reston, Va., and eastern Loudoun County. Today’s grand opening also marks the completion of the Silver Line project, a generational infrastructure investment in Northern Virginia.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
mocoshow.com
MHP Collecting Donations for Those Affected by Explosion/Fire in Gaithersburg Wednesday Morning
Gaithersburg mayor Jud Ashman informed the community of where they can donate to help the families impacted by this morning’s fire at Potomac Oaks in Gaithersburg. “Any amount helps and 100% of it will go to those families.” Ashman tweeted. A November 16 fire injured multiple residents, including four children, at a condominium complex at 826 Quince Orchard Boulevard in Gaithersburg. Many people were evacuated with little or nothing and now are in temporary shelter. At the request of Montgomery County, MHP is collecting financial donations to help affected families.
