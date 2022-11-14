Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
5 Hottest Art Basel Parties Happening This Year In Miami
Get ready Miamians: Miami Art Week is set to return and with it, Art Basel is gearing up for its largest art exhibition to date. On top of all the pop-ups, galleries, installations and art fairs, the city is also stacked with parties. After all, partying is what we do best. So whether you have a ticket to the art-filled extravaganza or not, you can still have a blast on a late-night dance floor or a breezy sunrise by the beach. Here’s a list of parties happening this year during Art Week:
miamionthecheap.com
Miami Seaquarium is $10 for Dade and Broward residents this weekend
This Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, 2022, Miami Seaquarium is charging $10 admission and offering tours all day (savings of over $30). Miami Seaquarium is offering this special discount to residents of Miami-Dade and Broward County. Visitors will be able to speak to Animal Care Trainers, Animal Keepers, Education Staff members and go on free tours throughout the day.
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
sflcn.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Makes a Roaring Comeback
MIRAMAR – After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the aroma of jerked food and feel of pulsating reggae rhythms were a perfect combination for Eddy Edwards and his team, organizers of the Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival. The event made a grand return to Miramar Regional Park with a...
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
Miami New Times
Musings While Trapped in a Miami Courthouse Elevator
It's about 20 minutes into my unscheduled confinement in a courthouse elevator nine stories up when I start to appreciate how nice it is to have nothing to do. Outside my dangling metal cell, hanging motionless between the eighth and ninth floors of a federal courthouse in downtown Miami, conditions were less than serene.
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
WSVN-TV
American Airlines plans to hire 700 new employees in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines is seeking to hire more than 700 new employees in Miami, which includes about 600 reservations positions in the first half of 2023 and more than 100 positions for customer service roles at the airport. As of 2022, the airline has hired more than 2,000...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Magic City.
communitynewspapers.com
Grand Opening of Publix On Old Cutler Road
On November 3, Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Michael Callahan, Council Member Suzy Lord, and Council Member-Elect Richard Ramirez joined the Publix leadership team and staff to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open their new location. The new store is approximately 55,000 square feet and is located at 20951...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Ralph Cutié, Director & CEO, Miami International Airport
November 2022 — Miami International Airport has experienced explosive growth over the last two years, and it is now No. 1 in the United States for international passengers and international freight. In an interview with Invest:, Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, discussed how they have a $6 billion improvement program in progress to account for all of the growth.
NBC Miami
American Airlines Adding More Than 700 Jobs in Miami
American Airlines is planning on adding more than 700 new jobs in Miami over the next year, the company said Wednesday. The jobs the airline's looking to fill include around 600 in the reservations department and 100 in customer service roles at Miami International Airport. The company said they hired...
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
wlrn.org
Miami and Ukrainian city are now 'Sister Cities'
“We can live without light. We can live without water, but we can't live without freedom,” said Galyna Serdyuk, a pediatrician from Ukraine who is now living in the U.S. with temporary protected status. “I’m very thankful for [the United States], for every inch of help to my country, to defend my country.”
NBC Miami
Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Next Front in Area
The calendar may say the middle of November, but it will feel like the summer with temperatures reaching near record numbers in the coming days before the arrival of our next front. The weak front Tuesday has already lost its bite. We are looking at winds shifting to the southeast...
miamitimesonline.com
Beloved Miami son gunned down at UVA
Miami native and University of Virginia football star D’Sean Perry was one of three young Black men whose lives were tragically cut short after a mass shooting over the weekend. Just four days ago, the Gulliver Preparatory graduate was on the field following one of his many passions –...
Security guard shoots patron at Metrorail Overtown station
South Florida police are investigating the Friday shooting of a rider at the Historic Overtown / Lyric Theatre Metrorail station in Miami.
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami
MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
