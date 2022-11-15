ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Colts look foolish using Buccaneers legend as justification for mistake

The Colts have shocked the NFL by hiring someone with no coaching experience to lead their team. Somehow, this leads to the Buccaneers catching strays. The Colts choosing to make Jeff Saturday the interim head coach despite not having any history in the profession is going to lead to ripples that impact all teams in the NFL, perhaps even the Buccaneers down the road.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
DETROIT, MI
