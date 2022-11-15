ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Clarkston FFA Holds Ninth Annual Stock The Trailer Food Drive Saturday

The Clarkston FFA chapter will conduct its ninth annual “Stock the Trailer” food drive event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarkston Albertsons and Lewiston Winco parking lots. Students will be collecting nonperishable food products and personal care items for the Asotin County Food Bank.
CLARKSTON, WA
Officials close Lenore bridge with emergency order

The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an emergency order closing the Lenore Bridge following the discovery of broken planks. Officials say a feasibility study for replacement is being conducted. The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center, and is the main access point...
LENORE, ID
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow

Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
MOSCOW, ID
Lewiston council adopts stance in support of Snake River dams

The majority of Lewiston city councilors have made it known they support keeping the four lower Snake River dams and oppose the idea of breaching them as a way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. The Lewiston Tribune reports that five of the six city councilors supported the...
LEWISTON, ID
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
PULLMAN, WA
Clarkston School Board moving ahead with new H.S. campaign

The Clarkston School Board will begin formal discussions about a campaign to construct a new high school at its next meeting later this month. The campaign aims to bring a bond campaign before voters in April. Former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who was instrumental in convincing Lewiston voters...
CLARKSTON, WA
