Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koze.com
Clarkston FFA Holds Ninth Annual Stock The Trailer Food Drive Saturday
The Clarkston FFA chapter will conduct its ninth annual “Stock the Trailer” food drive event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarkston Albertsons and Lewiston Winco parking lots. Students will be collecting nonperishable food products and personal care items for the Asotin County Food Bank.
koze.com
Officials close Lenore bridge with emergency order
The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an emergency order closing the Lenore Bridge following the discovery of broken planks. Officials say a feasibility study for replacement is being conducted. The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center, and is the main access point...
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
KTVB
'You will be greatly missed' | Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
Temporary Closure of Lewiston Transfer Station Scheduled for Tuesday Afternoon for Maintenance
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston's Transfer Station will be temporarily closed from 1:00 p.m. to closing on Tuesday, November 15 to allow for needed maintenance on the scales on site, according to the city. Residents of the City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County residents on the County Solid...
pullmanradio.com
Lilly Street Closure in Moscow
Lilly Street in Moscow will be closed to thru traffic starting tomorrow. During this time the City will be installing a new catch basin and storm water pipe to improve storm drainage along Third Street, east of the intersection, and help eliminate icing on pedestrian access routes. The road closure,...
koze.com
Lewiston council adopts stance in support of Snake River dams
The majority of Lewiston city councilors have made it known they support keeping the four lower Snake River dams and oppose the idea of breaching them as a way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. The Lewiston Tribune reports that five of the six city councilors supported the...
KTVB
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Idaho Transportation Department Issues Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge Until Structural Repairs Can Be Made
LENORE - The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an Emergency Closure for Lenore Bridge until structural repairs can be completed. The ITD is responsible for safety inspections on all bridges within the State of Idaho. The Lenore Bridge connects the town of Lenore, ID to US Highway 12. Nez Perce...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
KLEWTV
KLEW to livestream Moscow PD press conference
The Moscow Police Department has announced a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at their police station this afternoon. KLEW News will livestream it on our website.
koze.com
Clarkston School Board moving ahead with new H.S. campaign
The Clarkston School Board will begin formal discussions about a campaign to construct a new high school at its next meeting later this month. The campaign aims to bring a bond campaign before voters in April. Former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who was instrumental in convincing Lewiston voters...
idahoednews.org
‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community:’ Police break silence on U of I slayings
In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told...
KXLY
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
koze.com
Four University of Idaho students murdered in Moscow
The Moscow Police Department is investigating after four people were found murdered on King Road near the University of Idaho campus. No suspect has been apprehended or identified. In an email Sunday night, University of Idaho President Scott Green confirmed the four unidentified victims were students at the university. Green...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies for the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbut says there may be new information released on Thursday. Mabbut says the next step...
Comments / 0