Read full article on original website
Related
wksu.org
LaRose proposes requirement for citizen-led constitutional amendments to pass with 60% of the vote
Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, is leading an effort to change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution by requiring those issues to receive 60% of the vote in order to pass. Ohio citizens are able to bypass the legislature in order to create policy...
wksu.org
Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education
Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
wksu.org
Q&A: Ohio lawmaker pushes ahead with personhood bill in lameduck session
Members of the Ohio General Assembly return to the Statehouse today to begin their post-election lame duck session. There are several bills regarding abortion that are awaiting action from the Republican-dominated legislature. They include one that would ban abortion from conception and one granting personhood to a fertilized egg. State Rep. Gary Click (R - Fremont) is the sponsor of the personhood bill. Ideastream Public Media's Amy Eddings asked Click to describe it and address how it might affect fertility treatments and pregnant Ohioans seeking legal abortions out-of-state.
wksu.org
Public defender's office says swatting bill can lead to 'coercive atmosphere'
The state public defender’s office is opposing a bill that would increase penalties for people who call in a fake emergency to law enforcement in hopes of causing a large response from first responders, also known as “swatting.”. The bill, HB462, which received another hearing Tuesday in the...
wksu.org
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider tells Ohio lawmakers that gender affirming care ‘saves lives’
An Ohio House committee heard testimony from dozens of people, including “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider, who are against a bill that would stop doctors from providing gender affirming or gender transition care to minors. Schneider, a transgender woman who won more than $1 million as a “Jeopardy!” champion,...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio cities face consent decrees to repair sewer systems. What does that mean?
In the last month, the U.S. and Ohio Environmental Protection Agencies, along with the U.S. Department of Justice, entered into consent decrees with two Northeast Ohio communities, mandating cities make modernizing repairs to their sewer systems. The consent decrees address sewer overflows into Lake Erie and Rocky River in Lakewood,...
wksu.org
It's tough to breathe easy this holiday season
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and all of a sudden it seems like everyone’s getting sick. COVID-19 screwed up my impression of when virus season starts, but I thought, “Isn’t the flu supposed to come in the winter? Doesn’t everyone usually get sick after the holidays?”
wksu.org
Hospitals are packed and wait times are long. Blame RSV, the flu and COVID-19, Ohio's top docs say
COVID-19 is circulating, respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is raging among children and there has been a recent spike in the number flu cases in Ohio. The result is hospitals across the state — especially those that treat children — are swamped and doctors are imploring the public to take steps to prevent the spread of these viruses.
Comments / 0