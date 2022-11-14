Members of the Ohio General Assembly return to the Statehouse today to begin their post-election lame duck session. There are several bills regarding abortion that are awaiting action from the Republican-dominated legislature. They include one that would ban abortion from conception and one granting personhood to a fertilized egg. State Rep. Gary Click (R - Fremont) is the sponsor of the personhood bill. Ideastream Public Media's Amy Eddings asked Click to describe it and address how it might affect fertility treatments and pregnant Ohioans seeking legal abortions out-of-state.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO