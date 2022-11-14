ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wksu.org

Lawmakers consider big changes for Ohio State Board of Education

Three candidates who had backing from two large teachers' unions won big in Ohio State Board of Education races last week. Now, as Ohio lawmakers come back into session after the election, they are considering reining in the power of state school board members. State school board members are non-partisan...
wksu.org

Q&A: Ohio lawmaker pushes ahead with personhood bill in lameduck session

Members of the Ohio General Assembly return to the Statehouse today to begin their post-election lame duck session. There are several bills regarding abortion that are awaiting action from the Republican-dominated legislature. They include one that would ban abortion from conception and one granting personhood to a fertilized egg. State Rep. Gary Click (R - Fremont) is the sponsor of the personhood bill. Ideastream Public Media's Amy Eddings asked Click to describe it and address how it might affect fertility treatments and pregnant Ohioans seeking legal abortions out-of-state.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

It's tough to breathe easy this holiday season

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and all of a sudden it seems like everyone’s getting sick. COVID-19 screwed up my impression of when virus season starts, but I thought, “Isn’t the flu supposed to come in the winter? Doesn’t everyone usually get sick after the holidays?”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy