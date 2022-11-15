Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
CNET
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
A travel fee that's going down: Price drops for TSA PreCheck
At a moment when it seems like everything is getting more expensive, there's at least one travel convenience that will cost air travelers less: the price for TSA PreCheck.
7 tips for booking the cheapest holiday flights amid sky-high prices
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The holiday season is almost her, and with over 100 million Americans expected to travel in the coming months, there will be some serious competition to score the cheapest flights. Overall, airfare prices this year are up 24% compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to Forbes. But...
Flying home for the holidays will cost you a lot more this year
Government data shows that airfares in October were up 43% from a year earlier, and U.S. airlines reported a combined profit of more than $2.4 billion in the third quarter.
7 US cities that will make you feel like you jetted off to Europe for the holidays without the pricey airfare
Go to these destinations in the US for a European-style getaway and cheery holiday activities at the fraction of the price.
Motley Fool
Tired of Flying? Premium Buses Could Be Your Secret to Cheaper and More Comfortable Travel
You can avoid crowded airports and an uncomfortable middle seat by using a premium bus service the next time you travel. Traveling by air is convenient, but it may not be very comfortable if you're flying on an economy ticket. Premium bus companies like Napaway, The Jet, and Vonlane offer...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Frontier Airlines fined $2 million by Department of Transportation for trickery
The latest airline indictment from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
CNBC
Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive
Amtrak's Acela is the fastest passenger train in the Western Hemisphere, but tickets can be pricey. Amtrak fares can vary dramatically in the Northeast, home of the most heavily used stretch of track in the railroad's nationwide network, which also includes stops in Canada. But tickets are often more expensive...
Heading out of town this Thanksgiving? You'll be among the 55 million other Americans traveling, too
It's that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, and soon millions of Americans will be hitting the roads, catching a flight or riding the rails to enjoy time with friends and family as 2022 slowly winds down.
US News and World Report
JetBlue Plans Flights to Paris Next Year as Travel Booms
(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it would expand its transatlantic coverage by offering flights to Paris next year, seeking to cash in on robust demand for overseas travel. The transatlantic is the world's most lucrative travel market and accounted for 11% to 17% of passenger revenues at...
Amazing Places That Still Have Affordable Flights in December
If you're planning to travel around Christmastime -- or in December, in general -- it's going to cost you. Travelers are staring down the priciest airfare in five years, with the industry consensus...
htrends.com
The 2022 US Holiday Season Kicks off with Travel to Warm Destinations in High Demand
Amadeus Data Alert: US Hotel Occupancy for Thanksgiving Mirrors 2019 Volumes. Amadeus is seeing a positive trend in US hotel bookings for the Thanksgiving holiday. Amadeus’ Demand360® business intelligence data shows that as of November 3, 2022, US occupancy for Thanksgiving week is at 29%, pacing 1% higher than 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels.
