Jay Leno Responds After Reports of Injury From Gasoline Fire

Photo: Getty Images

Jay Leno, a friend of the show and avid car collector, was in his famous Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.

According to reports, the flames burned the left side of his face but did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

He was taken to the burn ward of Grossman Burn Center where he still remains.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok," he told Variety. "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

