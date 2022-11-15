ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno Responds After Reports of Injury From Gasoline Fire

By Conway Crew
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jay Leno, a friend of the show and avid car collector, was in his famous Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.

According to reports, the flames burned the left side of his face but did not penetrate his eye or his ear.

He was taken to the burn ward of Grossman Burn Center where he still remains.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok," he told Variety. "Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Read the full report on Variety.

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

