Michelle Obama Admits She Was Initially 'Scared' Of Becoming First Lady Of The United States

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Despite being one of the most beloved first ladies in history, Michelle Obama had quite a few reservations about the job. The Becoming author revealed before husband Barack Obama decided to run for President of the United States, the idea of being the first lady of the entire country "scared" her.

"It was a scary proposition," Michelle explained of her initial reaction to the role. "It wasn't something I would've been inclined to do, but on the other side of that was seeing my country in its wholeness, meeting millions of amazing young people, and maybe changing a life or two by simply shining whatever light I had onto them."

BORN TO STUN! MICHELLE OBAMA ROCKS CHIC MONOCHROME OUTFIT TO NYC DINNER WITH BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

The Chicago native historically became the first Black woman to serve in the position in 2008, when the Democratic politician was elected America's 44th president. Despite the immense fear she felt about the job, the New York Times bestselling author knew she had to push past her anxiety.

"For me, possibility lies on the other side of that fear," Michelle, who shares daughters Malia Obama , 24 and Sasha , 21, with Barack, said. "So I have to remind myself of that. Don't hold back. Just lean into it."

The former attorney also explained how fear has been a major motivator for the most amazing experiences. "Now that I'm 58 years old, I have 58 years of understanding that growth and possibility lie on the other side of that initial emotion to stay still and hold back," she stated. "Some of the best things that have happened to me in my life have been because I pushed back that initial jolt of fear."

MICHELLE OBAMA ON PARENTING GROWN-UP SASHA & MALIA: 'IT'S JUST FUN, WATCHING THEM BECOME THEMSELVES'

Besides getting more candid than ever about fear, Michelle has also gotten real about her 30-year-marriage to the former senator in her new memoir, The Light We Carry. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side ,” she penned in the book.

“We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me, now, still, and seemingly forever,” she continued about her relationship with Barack. "Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it . This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter.”

SHAPE conducted the interview with Obama.

Comments / 76

John Williams
18h ago

When Barack Obama was nominated that was the first time that Michelle Obama was proud to be an American.... And that came right out of the transgender horses mouth....

Reply
7
Uncle Fester 60
1d ago

So her being uncomfortable being called " A first Lady" Could it be cuz she was never called a lady before🤔🤫😬👍

Reply
10
Final Phase
2d ago

THE. FIRST LADY"S ROLE IS REALLY DIFFICULT-IT HAS NO JOB DESCRIPTION-YOU HAVE TO CREAT ONE YOURSELF-by Hilary Clinton former Secretary of states👍

Reply(2)
4
