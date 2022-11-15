ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong police investigate playing of protest anthem at rugby game in Korea

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police are investigating the playing of a song associated with the city’s anti-government protests in 2019 before a final game held between Hong Kong and South Korea, part of the Asian Rugby Seven Series held in Incheon on Sunday.

China’s National anthem should have been played instead, the government said in a statement, adding the police’s organised crime and triad bureau is dealing with the case.

“Police will take follow up actions seriously in accordance with the law on whether the incident has breached the National Anthem Ordinance or any other legislation of Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong National Security Law.”

“Glory to Hong Kong” was known as the city’s unofficial anthem of the pro democracy movement, which often turned violent. It was banned in Hong Kong in 2020, part of sweeping legislation that Beijing imposed on the former British colony, which punishes what China defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Asia Rugby, which organised the event, said in a statement it deeply regretted the wrong anthem being played. Together with the Korea Rugby Union, it sincerely apologised to the Hong Kong Rugby Union as well as the Hong Kong and mainland China governments.

“The incident happened due to a simple human error from a junior member of the local organising committee, playing a song downloaded from the internet instead of the correct anthem.”

After the final match, a public apology was announced in Korean and English in the stadium and the correct anthem “The March of the Volunteers” was played. It has also replaced the anthem on its social media platforms, it said.

