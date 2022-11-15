ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russian ambassador to meet White House officials on imprisoned Russians

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will meet with White House officials on Tuesday to discuss the treatment of Russians who are in U.S. prisons, the Russian embassy said on Tuesday.

"It seems to me that the American authorities could do more, at least help people who find themselves in such difficult conditions, both with food and medical care," Antonov was cited as saying on the embassy's Telegram messaging app.

On Monday, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns met with Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, to discuss, among others, the issue of U.S. prisoners in Russia. read more

The Russian embassy said that Antonov will "raise the issue of softening the conditions of detention of Russians in U.S. prisons" at his meeting at the White House.

The embassy also said that Antonov visited Roman Seleznev, the son of Russian lawmaker Valery Seleznev, who was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison for his role in a cyber assault.

Antonov called Seleznev's prison conditions in North Carolina "unacceptable" and said the embassy will demand Seleznev is transferred to a penitentiary with better care.

"Roman's (Seleznev's) illnesses from being in jail have only gotten worse," Antonov said.

Russian newspaper Izvestia cited Seleznev's lawyer in August as saying that Seleznev would be an "ideal candidate" for a potential prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington, that have been negotiated between the two countries.

Washington has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States, for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, sentenced in August to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs. read more

Moscow has also suggested it is open to a prisoner swap, but there have been so far no official decisions.

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who travelled to Moscow in September, said that he thought an exchange of detainees would include two Russians in exchange for the two Americans. He did not identify the Russians. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 16

Always Wondering
1d ago

maybe America should take a play out of other countries Play Books. maybe we should stop pampering our criminals and we wouldn't have so many of them. and then it's not bad enough that we pamper our criminals here in the US now we're going to go into other countries and ask other countries to pamper are criminals over there also

Reply
3
Aaron Hunter
1d ago

I mean did you work for that money or do white people think it's all their money if it was Africa or India or people in Asia or Haiti would have got some of that money like that I mean it's wrong American people over here suffering not just black not just white everybody should we have to vote for that or we just let one man make a decision that destroyed this country I think if more money leave out of this country American people need to send the Congress the senators and the legislator a recognition goodbye good job and we start new

Reply
2
Reuters

Reuters

