ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Trump, U.S. win dismissal of Michael Cohen lawsuit over alleged book retaliation

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0rDq_0jArmWB300

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen accusing Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and others of abruptly returning him to prison in retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.

In a 33-page decision, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan rejected Cohen's claims that putting him in dangerous solitary confinement conditions for 16 days violated the U.S. Constitution by undermining his free speech, and subjecting him to an illegal seizure and to cruel and unusual punishment.

Liman, a Trump appointee, appeared reluctant in finding that U.S. Supreme Court precedents "squarely and unequivocally" required dismissing many claims, saying his decision did "profound violence" to Cohen's constitutional rights.

"Cohen's complaint alleges an egregious violation of constitutional rights by the executive branch--nothing short of the use of executive power to lock up the President's political enemies for speaking critically of him," Liman wrote.

Liman also dismissed several claims against the United States, including for false arrest.

Andrew Laufer, a lawyer for Cohen, said, "We strongly and respectfully disagree with the decision" and may appeal, citing the "grave and extensive abuse of power that our client suffered by the prior administration."

Trump's lawyer Alina Habba said in an email: "The court saw through Cohen's frivolous lawsuit, which was legally deficient and, more importantly, based upon inflammatory allegations that are simply not true." She said Trump will keep fighting against "innumerable falsehoods being perpetrated by his enemies."

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, which represented the other defendants, declined to comment.

The case arose in July 2020 when Cohen, 56, had been serving a since-completed three-year sentence for campaign finance violations and tax evasion under home confinement because of the risk of contracting COVID-19 in prison.

Authorities returned Cohen to prison amid a dispute over whether he could speak with the media about his forthcoming book while under home confinement.

Cohen said he suffered severe headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety while spending 23-1/2 hours a day in a small cell at the Otisville, New York, federal prison, where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).

His book "Disloyal: A Memoir" topped the New York Times' hardcover nonfiction bestseller list in September 2020.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 513

Mr. Grinch ☕
1d ago

Everyone who's NOT a tRump MAGA Cult member, knows how VINDICTIVE Trump is, and especially mean and hateful towards his "Perceived or real enemies". That MAGA Judge should've recused himself, being that he's a MAGA Boot licker, who is a tRump supporter 100%

Reply(133)
311
Leo Madera
1d ago

The Tangerine Demon is the king of court his entire career has been spent in court, so he became president to place judge's in court's. "King Quid pro Quo" I place you and one day I will call you for a favor. Lock him up already for treason

Reply(23)
153
TIna Beauvais
2d ago

ooooh. and Trump is the only one responsible for stealing classified and top secret documents. He made his bed and now needs to lay in it. 😂

Reply(38)
132
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy