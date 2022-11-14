ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
NASDAQ

You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why

This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
NASDAQ

General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ

2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
NASDAQ

Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained...
NASDAQ

Bpost (BPOSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.59, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69%...
NASDAQ

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.86%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Dillard's (DDS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

All You Need to Know About TRxADE (MEDS) Rating Upgrade to Buy

TRxADE (MEDS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
NASDAQ

What Makes Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Why Netflix, Alphabet, and UPS Stocks Slipped on Thursday

Large-cap stocks are getting knocked around in early trading Thursday, with shares of companies as varied as internet search titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), shipping giant United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and video streamer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all dipping into the red. As of 10 a.m. ET, Alphabet is trading 1.9% below yesterday's close, UPS is off 2.2%, and Netflix is down by 4.6%.
NASDAQ

TransMedics (TMDX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%....
NASDAQ

Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
NASDAQ

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.06%. A...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MRC Global (MRC) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Haynes International (HAYN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Haynes International (HAYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy