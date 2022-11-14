Read full article on original website
Golar LNG (GLNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG) closed at $24.64, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator...
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $82.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of...
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.51, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained...
Bpost (BPOSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.59, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69%...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Dolby Laboratories (DLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.86%. A quarter...
Dillard's (DDS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
All You Need to Know About TRxADE (MEDS) Rating Upgrade to Buy
TRxADE (MEDS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
What Makes Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Netflix, Alphabet, and UPS Stocks Slipped on Thursday
Large-cap stocks are getting knocked around in early trading Thursday, with shares of companies as varied as internet search titan Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), shipping giant United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and video streamer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) all dipping into the red. As of 10 a.m. ET, Alphabet is trading 1.9% below yesterday's close, UPS is off 2.2%, and Netflix is down by 4.6%.
TransMedics (TMDX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%....
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.06%. A...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MRC Global (MRC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Haynes International (HAYN) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Haynes International (HAYN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A quarter...
