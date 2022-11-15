Winchell’s won’t be reopening by the end of this year like the owner hoped, but he’s still planning to open the popular Longmont donut shop as soon as possible. Owner Joe Barmada said navigating red tape took longer than expected with required paperwork delaying his ability to apply for the necessary permits. He said he was finally able to submit the permits last Monday and hoped to get the paperwork back this week.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO