Loveland, CO

Plumb Joy
1d ago

Where's the video? He should be fired without pay, the Mayor and councilors need to resign solely based on not property managing the PD as they continually abuse the public, this is a huge miscarriage and abuse of justice by all involved. Long live the 1st Amendment which liberal government doesn't like.

Matt
2d ago

Stacy Lynne is a narcissistic, self serving, self proclaimed investigative journalist with a checkered past. She holds a grudge and will do whatever necessary to beat city leaders into compromising situation‘s. It’s a good thing the case turned out the way it did because the only thing Steve Adams did wrong was be in the same general area of that so-called investigative journalist.

default-avatar
Lynn Reynolds St John
2d ago

I see you victim blamers. I was a witness to this assault, and the DA saw all of the video evidence and based charges appropriately. Adams would not have accepted a diversion agreement over a trial if he was not guilty.

cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland city manager shoulder-checks journalist

City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. City Manager Steve Adams was caught on camera shoulder-checking a female journalist. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder received a couple inches of snow overnight and roads remain...
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters

Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

State law keeps police, media from seeing RTD report

DENVER — RTD has been transparent about suspending service on part of its R Line in Aurora. Several light rail cars derailed on Sept. 21 and full service has yet to resume. RTD has not been transparent about the investigation into the crash. Not to the public or the city of Aurora.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

A historic moment: Greeley Fire Dept. names 1st woman battalion chief

The Greeley Fire Department names its first woman chief officer. The Greeley Tribune reports Teresa Hinz was named a battalion chief – a rare feat for women in the fire service nationwide.Just 150 have a rank of battalion chief or higher. Hinz has 20 years of service with Greeley Fire and began her career as a firefighter in the late 90s as a volunteer with the Ault-Pierce Fire Department. There, she said the chief was a woman, Sandy Wingfield, who paved the way for women in fire leadership positions. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
9NEWS

Denver reevaluates heating center criteria as winter approaches

DENVER — When you are outside and it is cold, does it matter if it's 32 degrees or 10 degrees?. What about four inches of snow compared to six inches?. That distinction used to matter to the city of Denver. Which, until today, limited when it would open emergency warming centers based on those criteria. That is, until medical professionals called the city out.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont Winchell’s reopening delayed by red tape

Winchell’s won’t be reopening by the end of this year like the owner hoped, but he’s still planning to open the popular Longmont donut shop as soon as possible. Owner Joe Barmada said navigating red tape took longer than expected with required paperwork delaying his ability to apply for the necessary permits. He said he was finally able to submit the permits last Monday and hoped to get the paperwork back this week.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Aurora green lights multi-million dollar homelessness reduction system

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora will begin work to overhaul its homelessness reduction system after a divided council approved a proposal that calls for a new campus, incentivizes people’s participation in supportive services and incorporates conditions people must meet to receive transitional housing. Council deliberated through nearly 17 proposed...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community

Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state. The worst impacts will be during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The heaviest snow for most of the Denver area will...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins assistant chief named new Loveland police chief

The number two cop with Fort Collins police will be the new leader of the Loveland Police Department. Fort Collins assistant chief Tim Doran was named police chief of Loveland following a six-month search. He’ll take on his new role early in the New Year. Doran has more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, including 22 years with the FBI. In a statement, Doran says he’ll work to “restore trust” and repair morale as he embarks on the department’s next chapter. The department has been under the microscope since the 2021 excessive force of Karen Garner, who had dementia. Two officers are serving prison time in connection to the case. A civil lawsuit cost the city $3 million.
LOVELAND, CO
