Where's the video? He should be fired without pay, the Mayor and councilors need to resign solely based on not property managing the PD as they continually abuse the public, this is a huge miscarriage and abuse of justice by all involved. Long live the 1st Amendment which liberal government doesn't like.
Stacy Lynne is a narcissistic, self serving, self proclaimed investigative journalist with a checkered past. She holds a grudge and will do whatever necessary to beat city leaders into compromising situation‘s. It’s a good thing the case turned out the way it did because the only thing Steve Adams did wrong was be in the same general area of that so-called investigative journalist.
I see you victim blamers. I was a witness to this assault, and the DA saw all of the video evidence and based charges appropriately. Adams would not have accepted a diversion agreement over a trial if he was not guilty.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Related
Motion to suspend Loveland city manager fails
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
Loveland city manager shoulder-checks journalist
Larimer County woman is first to face a state charge for providing a fentanyl pill that killed someone
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
State law keeps police, media from seeing RTD report
A historic moment: Greeley Fire Dept. names 1st woman battalion chief
Denver reevaluates heating center criteria as winter approaches
Longmont Winchell’s reopening delayed by red tape
Aurora green lights multi-million dollar homelessness reduction system
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Snow on the way? Here's how much Colorado can expect.
Expected R Line restoration date announced after light rail derailment
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
“Time for revenge”: Goathead Greg inspired the High Line Canal Conservancy to throw a puncture-vine weeding in Aurora
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
Fort Collins assistant chief named new Loveland police chief
9NEWS
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 18