Paychex (PAYX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Paychex (PAYX) closed the most recent trading day at $120.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Coming into today, shares of the payroll processor and human-resources...
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
General Mills (GIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed at $79.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) closed at $434.70, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $244.86, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
Crypto Might Be Down After the FTX Collapse, But It's Far from Dead; Here's Proof
On Feb. 7, 2014, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange announced it was halting all Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals and triggered a sell-off that shaved 16% off the price of BTC by dinnertime that same day. The entire exchange was defunct two weeks later after a leak revealed it had “lost” 744,408 bitcoins — representing about 7% of the entire Bitcoin supply. That was the infamous Mt. Gox disaster of 2014, after which news organizations had a field day publishing eulogies for Bitcoin:
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) closed at $82.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.09% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%. Coming into today, shares of...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares...
Bpost (BPOSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, bpost (BPOSY) closed at $5.59, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69%...
Dow Analyst Moves: WBA
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is the #27 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, WBA claims the #476 spot.
The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy
With the macroeconomic environment weighing on advertising stocks, it makes sense that investors have given these companies the cold shoulder. Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period.
All You Need to Know About TRxADE (MEDS) Rating Upgrade to Buy
TRxADE (MEDS) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of...
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Farfetch Limited (FTCH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%....
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (OFS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this management investment company reflects...
After-Market Earnings Bonanza: Palo Alto, Gap, Ross, AMAT Beat
Markets closed modestly lower again today, despite weaker housing and manufacturing numbers ahead of the opening bell and solid earnings numbers from retailers Macy’s M and Kohl’s KSS. More hawkish talk from Fed President James Bullard doused the sentiment that appeared to keep heating up as investors look for the end of the Fed’s interest-rate-hike tunnel. The Dow slipped -0.02% on the day, the S&P 500 was -0.30%, the Nasdaq -0.35% and the small-cap Russell 2000 -0.76%.
ALE or HE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Utility - Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both Allete (ALE) and Hawaiian Electric (HE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
HPP Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1), with the stock changing hands as low as $10.92 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MRC Global (MRC) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
