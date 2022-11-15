Read full article on original website
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins
It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Rep. Liz Cheney, who co-chairs the January 6 committee, vowed to help Arizona defeat Kari Lake and ran campaign ads against the MAGA candidate.
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Billionaire Who Tried to Buy an Oregon Congressional Seat Goes Bankrupt as His Crypto Companies Crash
Six months ago, billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried spent millions to install his pet candidate in Oregon’s new U.S. congressional seat. Now, the crypto companies that made him rich are bankrupt. Bankman-Fried, a resident of the Bahamas, upset the political order in Oregon last spring by spending $11.4 million to back...
Here's Where the Race for Control of the House Stands
The current tally has Republicans leading with 211 seats. Democrats are lagging behind at 204 of the 218 needed to gain control of the House
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeats Trump-endorsed Joe Kent in race for 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has defeated Republican Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, according to projections from The Seattle Times. The latest vote count from The Associated Press on Saturday showed Gluesenkamp Perez with 154,169 votes to Kent’s 149,548. According to The Seattle Times,...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez declared winner in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
The Associated Press has called the House race in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District for Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Perez currently leads Republican Joe Kent 50.8% to 49.2%, a margin of 4,621 votes, with 70% of votes counted. The victory for Perez is a Democrat pickup of a seat that...
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
Results: Republican Ryan Zinke defeats Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Republican Ryan Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel in Montana's 1st Congressional District. The 1st District was one of seven new US House districts created after the 2020 Census. Zinke is the former US Secretary of the Interior and a former member of Congress. Election 2022...
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
Wyden re-election bid aided by national GOP ignoring opponent
Republican opponent is a perennial candidate who defended the Jan. 6 riot and has raised little money. In an election year that threatens hurricane-force change on every level of Oregon politics, Ron Wyden is in the calm eye of the storm. The governor's office, open congressional seats and legislative majorities...
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades
In the end, the experiment to run an independent instead of a Democrat in a challenge to incumbent Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee failed. Evan McMullin succeeded in building a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and independents, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Lee’s conservative GOP base in one of the most intriguing U.S. Senate races in the country.
