Oregon State

Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Lebanon-Express

After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins

It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years

The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

