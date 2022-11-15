ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

UConn passes first early test sans Paige Bueckers in top-5 win over Texas

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rh2E_0jArlnCJ00

With Paige Bueckers watching from the sideline, UConn faced a stiff early-season test on Monday against No. 3 Texas.

It passed, convincingly. The fifth-ranked Huskies cruised to an 83-76 win at home in a one of the early season's marquee matchups.

Sophomore Azzi Fudd took on the starring role out of the backcourt with a dominant scoring effort, posting 32 points and four assists while shooting 12 of 20 from the field. A preseason All-Big East team member, she'll be counted on to carry a big load with Bueckers sidelined for the season.

Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a summer pickup game. UConn ruled her out for the season in August. The injury was obviously a significant blow to UConn's hopes of its first national championship since 2016. But the cupboard is far from bare in Storrs, as evidenced by Monday's win.

Aaliyah Edwards and returning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Caroline Ducharme were likewise voted to the preseason All-Big East team. Edwards finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Longhorns while Ducharme saw limited action off the bench thanks to a nagging neck injury that sidelined her in UConn's season-opener against Northeastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Hunter scores 26, No. 11 Texas dominates No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Tyrese Hunter seemed to be getting farther and farther away every time he let another 3-pointer fly. No distance seemed out of his range. Hunter scored 26 points and a led a 3-point shooting spree that pushed No. 11 Texas to a dominant 93-74 win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Wednesday night.
AUSTIN, TX
WGAU

Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher's wife

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife, even though a jury recommended he receive life imprisonment instead of a death sentence. Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WGAU

Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WGAU

Walker, Republicans look for party unity in Georgia runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Republicans insist they're working together to help Herschel Walker unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Georgia runoff that offers the GOP a chance to finish a disappointing midterm election season with a victory. But to win a 50th Senate seat on Dec....
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona's third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT — (AP) — Prosecutors said they'll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after...
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. One by one, people chosen randomly from a basket of names came up to a table and rolled a 10-sided die. In all, 20 dice were rolled, generating a number that was fed into a computer to determine the batches of votes counties must count as part of the audit.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

DENVER — (AP) — Three meat plant workers have filed a federal lawsuit accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, seeks class-action status and alleges the...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Why AP has called control of the US House for Republicans

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after The Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the requisite 218th seat for the majority in the chamber. The release of thousands of votes in California's 27th District allowed the AP to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit...
CHEYENNE, WY
WGAU

US regulators to vote on largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The largest dam demolition and river restoration plan in the world could be close to reality Thursday as U.S. regulators vote on a plan to remove four aging hydro-electric structures, reopening hundreds of miles of California river habitat to imperiled salmon. The vote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, making her the first Black woman to hold the post as City Hall contends with an out-of-control homeless crisis, rising crime rates and multiple scandals that have shaken trust in government.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy