Sandals worn by the late Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Sandals the late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs, used to wear have auctioned for nearly $220,000.

Julien’s Auctions said according to The Associated Press, the sandals Jobs used to wear at his house in California have sold for over $218,000.

The brown Birkenstocks are from the mid-1970s. The figure achieved has become the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said, according to the AP.

The auction house expected the sandals to make about $60,000, so $218,750 exceeded their expectations. The sandals, along with an NFT, were sold to an anonymous buyer, according to the AP.

Jobs was a co-founder of Apple, according to the AP. The other co-founder was Steve Wozniak. Apple was founded in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house, which was in Los Altos, California. The house became a historic landmark in 2013 by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

According to the AP, Jobs died in 2011 from complications from pancreatic cancer.

WGAU

WGAU

