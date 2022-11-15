ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teacher ‘no longer employed’ after reportedly having inappropriate conversation with students

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A Pflugerville, Texas teacher is no longer working for the school district after reportedly having an inappropriate conversation with students.

According to KVUE, a teacher at Bohls Middle School has been let go after a video of the teacher allegedly having an inappropriate conversation with students made its way around social media.

In the video, a teacher was having a discussion with students about race. According to KVUE, the teacher was caught on video saying, “Deep down in my heart, I’m ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one.”

The Pflugerville ISD released a letter Monday stating that the teacher is “no longer employed.”

“We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School. Pflugerville ISD and Bohls MS staff work together to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students. The advisory discussion was inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable; and this type of interaction will not be tolerated in any PfISD schools,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said in the letter.

According to KXAN, the teacher has not been identified.

“We always do our best to ensure the safety of all students; we encourage them to be self-advocates and let an adult know when something is wrong, as they did in this situation. If you see something, say something,” said Killian in the letter.

No further information has been released, including what led up to the conversation, according to KXAN.

