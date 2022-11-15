BOOM (drops🎤) 🌊There was no massive shift of the Hispanic vote toward the GOP. 🌊There was no surge of hidden Trump voters. 🌊There was no widespread takeover of deep blue House territory. 🌊There was no expansion of the Senate map into New Hampshire, Colorado and Washington, where incumbent Democrats cruised to reelection. 🌊The governor of New York won easily.🌊There was no red wave, just an orange trickle. in a normal midterm election the Republicans should have taken about 50 to 65 seats. they also should have taken the senate. but that did not happen. there was no big red wave, this Administration just had the best midterm election in decades of any president in terms of losing the fewest seats in the House and maintaining the senate. in addition, these midterms brought the Democrats the most Governors offices in decades.
Whine all you crazy nut jobs. Democracy is saved for now. Thank you Americans who voted to keep democracy. You are the hero’s👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
What other outcome would you expect when the person in charge of voting for the state is also a candidate running for Governor of the same state where every single vote matters to stave off a run off?
