GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
ValueWalk

Early Retirement: Would You Walk Away From $5 Million?

It’s fun to fantasize about true financial independence and early retirement. Who doesn’t like to daydream about having enough money tucked away to walk away from a traditional 9-5 job before the expected retirement date?. Yet, so few people do it. If you read personal finance blogs, you...
ValueWalk

Retiring Soon? 8 Facts About Retirement You Need To Know

The U.S. has gone through several economic crises that put a lot of Americans into the gutter. While it’s been more than eighty years, the memories of The Great Depression are still vivid today. Indeed, it has taught most of us a tremendous and painful lesson that will always linger.
msn.com

Should You Keep Working After Retirement?

There are benefits to working after retirement, and not all about the money. Part-time jobs for retirees provide income and life fulfillment. Retirement is the goal of many a worker. Those just starting out in the workforce often dream of the day they will get to kick back, relax and just do nothing.
TEXAS STATE
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Retirement Daily

A Next-Gen Investor’s Journey to Opening a Roth IRA

The video is credited to fellow assistant editor and Retirement Daily intern Mer Brown, who shares her own personal journey to opening a Roth IRA account, including where she invested and why. I’m 21 years old and a full-time college student. I’m at that age where people in my generation...
ValueWalk

Annuity Options For Retirement Savings – No Fuss, No Jargon, No Gimmicks

As of November 2021, only 15% of private industry workers had access to a defined benefit pension from their employer. Why is that disheartening? A pension guarantees a steady income once you retire. Meanwhile, more options are being offered to workers to save for retirement. As of 2021, 81% of...
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.

