Officials identify 6 people killed after WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide during Texas air show

DALLAS — Officials identified the six people who were killed after a World War II bomber and a fighter aircraft collided over the weekend during an air show in Dallas, Texas.

According to The Associated Press, the Commemorative Air Force, who put on the airshow last Saturday, identified the six victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5″ Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root and Curt Rowe.

The crash between the bomber and fighter planes created a ball of flames, according to the AP. The air show opened on Veteran’s Day last Friday.

All of the men who died were volunteers and had each gone through a rigorous process of logging hours and training fighters, the CEO of Commemorative Air Force, Hank Coates, said in a news conference over the week, according to the AP.

According to the AP, officials have not yet identified publicly who was piloting the aircraft during the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the crash. NTSB member Michael Graham said, according to the AP, that they are also investigating why both the bomber and fighter planes were flying at the same altitude and in the same airspace.

According to the AP, neither plane had a flight-data recorder equipped inside or a cockpit voice recorder. Both would have been separate devices that are also known as black boxes. Graham said, according to the AP that neither of the planes was required to have those devices.

Investigators are going to examine data, the wreckage of both planes, conduct interviews with crew members present during the air show, and review records of pilot training and aircraft maintenance, according to the AP.

