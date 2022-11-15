Read full article on original website
Rolovich files complaint against WSU, athletic director and Inslee
Nick Rolovich, former head football coach for Washington State University, has filed a complaint against the university, the athletic director and Gov. Jay Inslee, according to court documents. The complaint alleges Rolovich’s rights were violated during his Dec. 6, 2021, termination after refusing to comply with Washington state’s requirement for...
Former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich sues WSU, governor over firing
COLFAX, Wash - More than a year after he was fired from Washington State University for refusing to comply with the state's covid vaccine mandate, former football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against the university.
KING-5
University of Idaho killings: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police still do not have a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a press conference held on Wednesday. Although police have released little information, they say they...
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
These Oregon counties voted against punishing legislators for unexcused absences
In Tuesday’s election, the majority of Oregonians said they want lawmakers to show up to work and do their jobs – and if they don’t, there should be consequences.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
KING-5
SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after...
KING-5
FBI aiding in investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Ethan Chapin was one of four students found dead in a house off the University of Idaho's Greek Row. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
KHQ Right Now
Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Wednesday sharing updates on the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students on Sunday. MPD Chief James Fry repeatedly acknowledged the suspect "is still out there," but reiterated that the department believes this was an...
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
610KONA
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
