Pullman, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Rolovich files complaint against WSU, athletic director and Inslee

Nick Rolovich, former head football coach for Washington State University, has filed a complaint against the university, the athletic director and Gov. Jay Inslee, according to court documents. The complaint alleges Rolovich’s rights were violated during his Dec. 6, 2021, termination after refusing to comply with Washington state’s requirement for...
PULLMAN, WA
KING-5

University of Idaho killings: Here's what we know

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police still do not have a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, according to a press conference held on Wednesday. Although police have released little information, they say they...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING-5

SWAC tops Pac-12 again; Prairie View beats Wazzu 70-59

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Will Douglas had 26 points and seven rebounds, Jeremiah Gambrell added 19 points and Prairie View A&M beat Washington State 70-59 on Tuesday night. It was the third win for the Southwestern Athletic Conference over the Pac-12 in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, after...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August.   Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) held a news conference Wednesday sharing updates on the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students on Sunday. MPD Chief James Fry repeatedly acknowledged the suspect "is still out there," but reiterated that the department believes this was an...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
MOSCOW, ID

