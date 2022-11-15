Read full article on original website
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Chuck Norris Jumps Into U.S. Midterms, Backing Key Senate Candidate
Actor and martial artist Chuck Norris endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters in the Arizona U.S. Senate race. Masters is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. While polling shows that Kelly has a lead over Masters, the Democrat's advantage has narrowed in recent weeks. "NEW: Chuck Norris endorses Blake Masters for...
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country.Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”Declaring victory, Ms Hobbs said: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honoured and so proud to be your next governor.”While election officials continue to verify and count remaining ballots, Ms Lake has continued...
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
2022 Arizona governorship: Kari Lake builds huge lead over Katie Hobbs, poll finds
Arizona’s governorship race has been neck and neck between Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her opponent Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and the Democratic candidate. But a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11...
"She wonders how she lost": Reporter who spent 18 months covering Kari Lake unloads after defeat
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday night, November...
Trump Cries Foul After Kari Lake Loses Arizona Governor Race: 'Really Bad'
Donald Trump has expressed the unsubstantiated belief that election irregularities cost Kari Lake the Arizona governor's race. Lake, the latest Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier to have lost their midterm election, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs nearly one week after the November 8 polls opened after mail-in ballots were slowly counted in the state.
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another
(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be tabulated, poll watchers had seen enough to predict two new Republican U.S. House members, but another GOP incumbent is on the ropes. On Friday morning, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran conceded to challenger Eli Crane...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
New Mexico election results: Democrat Gabe Vasquez ousts Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell
Democratic House candidate Gabe Vasquez has successfully unseated GOP incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell, The Associated Press projects, flipping a key seat in the party's fight for control of the House. Vasquez won the seat by just 1,224 votes, declaring victory Wednesday afternoon while the race at that time was still...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran was defeated by Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022...
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
CNBC
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Race for the Senate: Where Nevada, Arizona Stand in Latest Ballot Drop
Democratic Senate candidates made crucial gains in two battleground states after the latest ballot drops in Nevada and Arizona. Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto gained 8,716 new votes Thursday night, according to CNN, closing the gap between the Democrat and her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. The largest batch of votes...
Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada, handing Democrats control of the Senate
LAS VEGAS — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of...
Kari Lake is the last election denier standing in swing state governor's races. Can she buck the trend?
Across the country last week, voters in swing states handed stinging rebukes to Republican gubernatorial candidates who embraced false claims about who won the presidency in 2020, electing their Democratic opponents instead. As vote counting continues, Arizona could follow — or emerge as the lone exception. Kari Lake, the...
