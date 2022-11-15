ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka9fR_0jArjXoJ00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive Monday night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China cancels high-profile video address by EU president after he mentions Ukraine war OLD

Authorities in China allegedly cancelled a video address by European Union president Charles Michel at a major trade expo in Shanghai after learning that his speech would include criticism of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to a report.Mr Michel was set to deliver a pre-recorded video address at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.The event was to also include an address by Chinese president Xi Jinping along with several world leaders and heads of international organisations.Barend Leyts, a spokesperson for Mr Michel, said that he was surprised that the...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Fires Missile After Warning It’s About to Be ‘More Unpredictable’

North Korea fired a short-range missile into the ocean just off the coast of South Korea Thursday, escalating tensions just hours after threatening “fiercer” retaliation following a summit between U.S. leaders and their South Korean and Japanese counterparts. Though it was North Korea’s first launch in 8 days, the country has fired a record number in the past few weeks, including one suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs said in a statement that Thursday's missile was fired from the North’s eastern coastal Wonsan area at 10:48 a.m. It came after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
US News and World Report

U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
AFP

Harris to visit Philippines in show of US support on China

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel next week to a Philippine island near waters claimed by China, an official said Wednesday, in a show of support to the US ally. She will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the largest Philippine province, which is not claimed by Beijing but lies along hotly contested waters in the South China Sea.
The Independent

Joe Biden reiterates US Taiwan policy after meeting with Xi

Joe Biden shook hands with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Indonesia on Monday, seeking common ground over the issue of Taiwan and pledging cooperation on climate policies.The US president once again insisted he was not changing Washington’s long-standing ‘One China’ policy, even though he has repeatedly promised to defend Taiwan if it were attacked. He also sought to lower tensions by saying that such a situation was unlikely.Their first in-person meeting since Mr Biden came to power took place on the sidelines of the G20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia. The president told reporters he had...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Ukraine backers get behind probe of missile blast in Poland

PRZEWODOW, Poland — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western backers of Ukraine threw their weight Wednesday behind an investigation into why and how a missile that Poland said was Russian-made came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, when Russia was savaging the Ukrainian power grid with missiles and exploding drones.
BBC

How missiles in Europe dominated a Bali summit

It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery. But in the end, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for a barrage of missiles fired half a world away.
WGAU

Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar's military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty to mark the country’s National Victory Day. Australian Sean Turnell, Japan's Toru Kubota, Briton...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise

KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — The head of Africa's top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries. The continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy