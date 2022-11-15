SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - In recent weeks, we've reported on several instances of police arresting students. Many of them are related to school threats. But CBS Detroit wanted to know how prevalent the issue is by examining federal data for the region.In Michigan, there isn't a minimum age when a child can get arrested and prosecuted.Children as young as five can find themselves in front of a judge. "Most behavior that would sit in the category of a juvenile offense doesn't require adjudication," Shaun Cooper, Ph.D. Chief of Clinical and Program Services at Assured Family Services in Detroit said. CBS...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO