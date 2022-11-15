Read full article on original website
Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village giving away 200 free turkeys this week
FLINT, MI - The Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV) will host its annual “Holiday Turkey Giveaway” for the Genesee County community this week ahead of Thanksgiving. The event is set to take place beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at SBEV, located at 4119 N. Saginaw St.,...
Flint ‘community gem’ gets $11.5M in Flint ARPA, Mott Foundation funding
FLINT, MI -- Funding for an extensive renovation and expansion of Berston Field House has been given final approval by the Flint City Council, an action that will send $11.5 million in grant and city American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The council accepted $10 million from the...
Kids go on shopping spree for Toys For Tots
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Students from two schools in Frankenmuth spent their time after school on Wednesday doing a little holiday shopping. Picking up toys that caught their eye; but the presents aren’t for them, they are for kids in need. As a part of the annual Marine’s Toys for Tots campaign.
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Detroit Phoenix Center celebrates new headquarters to help homeless youth
The Detroit Phoenix Center is taking thousands of youth ages 13 to 24 affected by homelessness and poverty in the Detroit-area, and giving them the tools and resources necessary to succeed in life. On Wednesday it opened its brand new headquarters in Youthville Detroit.
Hurley opens Genesee County's only adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on its new in-patient adolescent behavioral health unit. "Flint was recognized as one of the communities with the greatest mental health needs in the country," said Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist who will be working with the young patients. He...
Shaggy visits Genesee County IGNITE graduates: ‘Anything is possible’
FLINT, MI -- Mr. Boombastic himself was in Flint Tuesday morning. Shaggy, the Jamaican-American reggae singer known for hits “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic,” visited the Genesee County Jail Nov. 15 to speak before IGNITE graduates with Sheriff Chris Swanson. The Grammy...
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
Flint’s historic Dryden Building for sale
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s downtown historic Dryden Building is for sale. The five-story building encompasses just over 41,000 square feet and has stood at South Saginaw and East 2nd since 1902, beginning as the headquarters for the Durant-Dort Carriage Co., the predecessor of General Motors. It also was...
Second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing at deadly Pulaski Street fire has resigned
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The second Flint firefighter accused of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly fire on Pulaski Street last spring has resigned. A spokeswoman for Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley confirmed on Wednesday that Michael Zlotek left his position with the Flint Fire Department. City officials did not say when he resigned or when his last day on duty took place.
Semi-Sweets in Genesee County shutting down after 8 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - For the past eight years, Semi-Sweets has done catering for weddings, birthday parties, and a variety of other occasions. Located at both the Flint Farmers’ Market and in Flushing at 8474 W. Mount Morris Rd, the business announced that it will shut down for good, no longer providing a “sweet ending” for its customers.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
$10M grant to support Berston Field House renovations
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Berston Field House, a nearly 100-year-old community center on the north side of Flint, has received a $10 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation to help with construction and renovations. The grant is to help fund the creation of a state-of-the-art community center,...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
Examining arrests of children in Southeast Michigan schools
SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) - In recent weeks, we've reported on several instances of police arresting students. Many of them are related to school threats. But CBS Detroit wanted to know how prevalent the issue is by examining federal data for the region.In Michigan, there isn't a minimum age when a child can get arrested and prosecuted.Children as young as five can find themselves in front of a judge. "Most behavior that would sit in the category of a juvenile offense doesn't require adjudication," Shaun Cooper, Ph.D. Chief of Clinical and Program Services at Assured Family Services in Detroit said. CBS...
Deer hunters gather for buck pole events in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI - Deer hunters from around Swartz Creek and Davison gathered on Tuesday to show off their hunting skills. The third annual buck pole contest was held by Swartz Creek Hometown Days at 5086 Morrish Road. A buck pole contest is when hunters bring their freshly killed bucks...
10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan
The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to shop local to find the a gift as unique as the person you’re shopping for. It’s also a chance for you to support the local economy by Shopping Black. In Saginaw, MI there are a handful of local Black-owned clothing stores that are helping make it possible […] The post 10 Black-Owned Clothing Stores in Saginaw Michigan appeared first on BLAC Media.
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
