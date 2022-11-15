Tim Dupell of Family Help & Wellness believes in the importance of forming a lifelong relationship with your children. Creating a bonding relationship with your child takes time, effort, and commitment. You must make it a priority to be a part of a child’s life with limited distractions. It is also essential to be honest and respectful while leading by example. You can also develop long-lasting trust by being kind and understanding, as this will build a stronger foundation for your relationship.

