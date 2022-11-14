Read full article on original website
Related
defensenews.com
US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife
WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
Washington Examiner
The US needs a larger Navy, but first American shipping and shipbuilding must be revived
With the Navy’s eyes set on achieving a goal well above Congress’ mandated 355 manned warships, the American shipbuilding industry has a lot of work to do. Unfortunately, the industry’s current state doesn’t offer much hope for meeting those goals, let alone sustaining a modestly larger fleet.
Defense One
The Air & Space Brief: Another try for Artemis launch; DOD’s pace of change; Nuke-policy fail?
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Moon mission. NASA plans to launch its Artemis I rocket Wednesday morning, after a series of delays caused by weather and mechanical problems. The 1.3-million-mile unmanned mission is the first “in a series of increasingly complex missions” that will build toward a “long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come,” according to NASA. Details about how to watch the historic launch, here.
Defense One
The Naval Brief: Too few sub parts; Zumwalt’s latest ops; Too-slow innovation?; and more…
Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Sub yards lack repair parts. Attack submarines are entering their maintenance availabilities with just half of the needed materials purchased, so the program executive officer for these subs to better plan and fund these repair jobs, Defense One reports. The force is already facing about 1,100 days of maintenance delays and Rear Adm. Jonathan Rucker wants to bring that down to 700 days by 2026.
defensenews.com
Pentagon closing in on $9B cloud contract award after scuttling JEDI
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense expects to award early next month the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, a multi-vendor, enterprise-wide platform for the acquisition of billions of dollars of commercial computing services, after a predecessor was canceled last year amid allegations of political interference. Speaking Nov. 7...
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution Video
The ISIS-style video shows a man with his head tied to a block of cement. Yevgeny Nuzhin explains that he is a former prisoner recruited into the Wagner Group who decided after being captured in Ukraine in September that he would “fight against the Russians.” Then, in October, he was abducted in Kyiv.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
I am a ‘time traveller from the year 3,000’ – Here’s the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with ALIENS
A TIME traveller who claims to be from the year 3,000 has revealed the exact month the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. A TikTok user, who calls himself "Time Traveller 3000", claimed three major events will be happening in the next few months - and the first is very soon.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Washington Examiner
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Powerful Warships Ever Operated By the US Navy
USS Independence (LCS-2) The USS Independence (LCS-2) was the sixth to feature the name and was commissioned on January 16, 2010. She was the lead in her class of littoral combat ships, smaller vessels designed to operate near shorelines. In fact, Independence was instrumental in the development of future littoral combat ships – she was frequently used to test designs and train crews.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined
Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
Comments / 1