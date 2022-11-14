ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Air Force seeks the aircraft equivalent of a Swiss Army knife

WASHINGTON — The C-17 Globemaster is one of the workhorses of the U.S. Air Force’s mobility fleet, transporting everything from heavy weaponry, like tanks, to hundreds of passengers. But the Air Force has another mission in mind for the massive aircraft: carrying pallets of standoff cruise missiles. As...
Defense One

The Air & Space Brief: Another try for Artemis launch; DOD’s pace of change; Nuke-policy fail?

Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. Moon mission. NASA plans to launch its Artemis I rocket Wednesday morning, after a series of delays caused by weather and mechanical problems. The 1.3-million-mile unmanned mission is the first “in a series of increasingly complex missions” that will build toward a “long-term human presence at the Moon for decades to come,” according to NASA. Details about how to watch the historic launch, here.
Defense One

The Naval Brief: Too few sub parts; Zumwalt’s latest ops; Too-slow innovation?; and more…

Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Sub yards lack repair parts. Attack submarines are entering their maintenance availabilities with just half of the needed materials purchased, so the program executive officer for these subs to better plan and fund these repair jobs, Defense One reports. The force is already facing about 1,100 days of maintenance delays and Rear Adm. Jonathan Rucker wants to bring that down to 700 days by 2026.
defensenews.com

Pentagon closing in on $9B cloud contract award after scuttling JEDI

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense expects to award early next month the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, a multi-vendor, enterprise-wide platform for the acquisition of billions of dollars of commercial computing services, after a predecessor was canceled last year amid allegations of political interference. Speaking Nov. 7...
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet

In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Most Powerful Warships Ever Operated By the US Navy

USS Independence (LCS-2) The USS Independence (LCS-2) was the sixth to feature the name and was commissioned on January 16, 2010. She was the lead in her class of littoral combat ships, smaller vessels designed to operate near shorelines. In fact, Independence was instrumental in the development of future littoral combat ships – she was frequently used to test designs and train crews.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.

