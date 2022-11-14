Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. Sub yards lack repair parts. Attack submarines are entering their maintenance availabilities with just half of the needed materials purchased, so the program executive officer for these subs to better plan and fund these repair jobs, Defense One reports. The force is already facing about 1,100 days of maintenance delays and Rear Adm. Jonathan Rucker wants to bring that down to 700 days by 2026.

