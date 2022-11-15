Read full article on original website
Related
Fallen Everett officer remembered with signs in Stanwood
STANWOOD, Wash. — An Everett police officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year is being remembered with two signs in the city where he lived. Officer Dan Rocha’s wife, Kelli, worked with the city of Stanwood to designate two streets under the city’s Adopt-A-Street Litter Control program to honor him.
KOMO News
Skagit County man among University of Idaho students stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 20-year-old from Skagit County is among the four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death at an off-campus rental home around noon on Sunday. Police discovered the bodies after responding to a report of an unconscious person at the Moscow, Idaho, home....
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
myeverettnews.com
Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm
Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
KOMO News
2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle
Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
KOMO News
Neighbors describe 'wild' car chase that ended in Federal Way crash
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "wild" chase ended in a crash that did damage to cars in one North Beacon Hill neighborhood and now residents are voicing their concern. It started in Federal Way Tuesday evening, neighbors said the people crashed near South Winthrop Street and 17th in North Beacon Hill. The car's occupants reportedly bailed out of the car, running in different directions.
Seattle police arrest man menacing students with knife inside a school
A man was arrested after menacing students with a knife in a private Seattle school, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man menacing students at a private school in the Phinney Center in the 6500 block of Phinney Avenue North.
KOMO News
Man suspected of assaulting women at Burien Transit Center arrested
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man is now in custody who investigators said would offer women rides at the Burien Transit Center, then try to sexually assault them once they were inside his car. He would then physically attack the women and even stabbed one victim if they refused his advances, investigators said.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
KOMO News
Boy, 9, shot in Renton road-rage incident released from ICU
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy who was shot in the face and chest during a road-rage incident on Friday is in "satisfactory" condition and is no longer in the Seattle hospital's ICU, as of Wednesday morning, according to Harborview Medical Center. Isaiah Johns went from "critical" to "serious"...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents preparing for near freezing temperatures
MONROE, Wash. — For the last several years, Volunteers of America Western Washington has used the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe as a cold-weather shelter. This year, organizers said it’s different. “You know this is a November that I’ve never seen before in my four-plus years of...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Saved From Illegal Gillnets Stretched Across Dosewallips R
A man has allegedly admitted to illegally gillnetting coho on the Dosewallips, on the east side of the Olympic Peninsula, and Washington game wardens say that potential criminal charges have been referred to Jefferson County prosecutors. WDFW Police say they received a report last Thursday afternoon, November 10, about a...
Over 40,000 households have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
Comments / 0