Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit

By AP
 2 days ago

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting many world leaders, including President Joe Biden, for a summit in Phnom Penh.

In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said that he had tested positive Monday night and that the test had been confirmed by an Indonesian physician. He said he was returning to Cambodia and was canceling his meetings at the G-20 as well as the following APEC economic forum in Bangkok.

Cambodia was the host of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation summit that ended on Sunday, and Hun Sen met with many leaders who attended one-on-one.

In addition to Biden, guests included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and many others.

