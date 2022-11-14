ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Here's My Top Stock for 2023 and Beyond

A struggling tech sector and stalled growth have punished Nvidia's stock. Yet even in tough times, its industry dominance is unrivaled. Nvidia's industry leadership, a large total addressable market, and strong secular tailwinds should fuel a strong rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday

Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
invezz.com

TSMC stock jumped 13% on Tuesday: what happened?

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4.1 billion worth of TSMC stock. Cowen analyst reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is still down 40% versus its YTD high. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) is up more than 10% this morning after a...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
cryptopotato.com

Hedge Fund Loses Majority of Funds Because of FTX Bankruptcy

This hedge fund left most of its assets on FTX, and ultimately paid the price. As contagion fears around FTX’s collapse continue to spread, one hedge fund manager has already admitted that his business is virtually ruined. Travis Kling – Chief Investment Officer of Ikigai – said on Monday...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock

IBM's serves the largest companies and organizations, with some relationships spanning decades. The company continues to generate impressive free cash flow even as it invests in hybrid cloud computing. If you believe the growth story, IBM stock looks like a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.

