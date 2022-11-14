ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 5

james Allen
8h ago

Why does the greatest country in the World allow its people to be price gouged for life saving insulin? That's not free enterprise. that criminal at best. Our Politicians claim they represent the People who elected them but in reality, big pharmaceutical companies and medical insurance companies call all the shots in America while our Politicians take Millions of dollars in campaign contributions managed via lobbyists and special interest groups.

Reply
2
Related
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
AOL Corp

Elon Musk now publicly feuding with a sitting U.S. Senator on Twitter

Elon Musk's reign at Twitter has been tumultuous, to say the least. Verified fake accounts running amok. Advertisers leaving in droves. Nearly half the company so far has been laid off. Yet Musk is tweeting through it, joking about the situation in replies with right-wing influencers and others who support...
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?

In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
u.today

Elon Musk on Bitcoin and What Could Be Stopping It Right Now

Elon Musk shared a fresh opinion on Bitcoin (BTC), saying the cryptocurrency will "make it." Nevertheless, says the billionaire, the crypto winter could be a long one. Musk's statements were made during a conversation he had with angel investor Jason Calacanis and artist D. A. Wallach. The conversation began with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy