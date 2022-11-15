ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 14, 2022)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MM3MN_0jArgGVv00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm.

1. DeMatha (10-1) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zQ3D_0jArgGVv00

DeMatha took care of business this week, downing Gonzaga to advance to the WCAC championship. The Stags will meet St. John’s in the title game.

2. St. John’s (7-4) – Last week: 6

The Cadets, two weeks after losing to Good Counsel, avenged their loss to the Falcons with a 14-10 win in the WCAC semifinals. They will get a crack at DeMatha, a team they fell to 17-14 in late October.

3. Good Counsel (8-3) – Last week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LveeH_0jArgGVv00

After a previous stint at No. 1, Good Counsel’s season comes to an end with a stunning loss to St. John’s in the WCAC semifinals.

4. Quince Orchard (11-0) – Last week: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ixw9_0jArgGVv00

The Cougars had a close one against their rival Northwest in the MPSSAA 4A Region 2nd round, defeating the Jags 24-14. However, they head into the state quarterfinals as the favorite to win it all.

5. Freedom-Woodbridge (11-0) – Last week: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYlXC_0jArgGVv00

The Eagles cruised to a 6B Region first round win over Gar-Field 77-26. Friday’s match up could possibly be a shootout, as they host an electric John Champe team that is averaging 45 points per game.

6. C.H. Flowers (11-0) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pb2i_0jArgGVv00

Flowers punched their ticket to the state quarterfinals with another big win. The Jaguars will meet a solid Paint Branch team this week in the state quarterfinals.

7. Wise (10-1) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgeWy_0jArgGVv00

Despite being our No. 7 team in the rankings, Wise will go on the road this week in the state quarterfinals, visiting a one-loss Blair team. The Pumas are likely the favorite in a game that could feature plenty of offensive firepower.

8. Stone Bridge (10-1) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWK2K_0jArgGVv00

Another dominant win on Friday by the returning Class 5 state champs. Their only loss on the season is to No. 5 Freedom.

9. Fairfax (11-0) – Last week: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HkPm_0jArgGVv00

Fairfax continues to dominate. After a 49-7 wiin over Alexandria City, the Lions will host Lake Braddock in the 6C Region semifinals.

10. South County (10-1) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Q2ua_0jArgGVv00

SoCo cracks our top 10 for the first time this season. They host West Springfield this week in a rematch from mid-October, where the Stallions came out victorious in a 35-28 thriller.

11. Rock Creek Christian (6-3) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYHDM_0jArgGVv00

Rock Creek Christian’s season may be over, but they hold on to the No. 11 spot in our rankings.

12. Archbishop Carroll (9-2) – Last week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St7dX_0jArgGVv00

Carroll demolished Bishop O’Connell, setting up a rematch with Paul VI this weekend.

13. Damascus (9-1) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trVmf_0jArgGVv00

Damascus once again looked like a well oiled machine, crushing Linganore. The Swarmin’ Hornets now enter the state quarterfinals led by running back Dillon Dunathan and quarterback Thomas McDarby.

14. Gonzaga (5-6) – Last week: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9z8M_0jArgGVv00

Gonzaga sees their season come to an end in the WCAC semis after a loss to DeMatha.

15. Battlefield (10-1) – Last week: 7

The Bobcats were on the wrong end of the biggest upset in the VHSL playoffs. Their 17-13 loss to Colonial Forge was their only loss on the season, and drops them eight spots in our rankings.

16. Roosevelt (DC) (10-1) – Last week: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nitob_0jArgGVv00

The Roughriders hit the 10-win mark on the season with a 47-16 win over Jackson-Reed. They will play Dunbar on Thanksgiving.

17. Lake Braddock (9-2) – Last week: 18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cp320_0jArgGVv00

Lake Braddock looked sluggish in the first half against Robinson, however outscored the rams 21-0 in the second half to set up a rematch with Fairfax on Friday.

18. Madison (8-3) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEJNi_0jArgGVv00

The Warhawks win their 8th straight game. They will host Yorktown in the 6D Region semis, the last team to beat Madison this season.

19. Centreville (9-2) – Last week: 20

Centreville will host their rival Westfield on Friday. The Wildcats just beat the Bulldogs by 28 two weeks ago.

20. Loudoun County (11-0) – Last Week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fCxu_0jArgGVv00

The Captains remain unbeaten, as they will host Sherando in the 4C Region semis.

21. Oakdale (9-2) – Last week: 22

After losing to Frederick just a couple weeks ago, Oakdale took down the Cadets Saturday to punch their ticket to the state quarterfinals.

22. Patriot (10-1) – Last Week: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMQee_0jArgGVv00

Patriot rolls in the second half to pull away from Unity Reed. They host Colonial Forge this week, a team fresh off an upset win over previously unbeaten Battlefield.

23. Urbana (10-1) – Last week: 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMryE_0jArgGVv00

With another playoff win, Urbana is at 23rd in our rankings. The Hawks are the top seed in the Maryland 4A/3A state quarterfinals.

24. Bell (10-1) – Last Week: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VhYax_0jArgGVv00

Bell defeat Anacostia 33-15 in the DCSAA Class A quarterfinal. They will take on Coolidge in the semis this week.

25. West Springfield (9-2) – Last Week: Honorable mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U3vE_0jArgGVv00

With starting QB Emmanuel Baskerville out, the Spartans were able to defeat Hayfield 29-10. The team hopes they can get their star QB back this week, as they take on South County.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Frederick (10-1) , Sherwood (9-2) , Blair (9-1) , John Champe (8-3) , Dunbar (8-3) , Seneca Valley (8-3) , Friendship Collegiate (6-4) , Episcopal (7-2) , Paul VI (9-2) , Coolidge (9-2)

Dropped out of rankings:

Frederick

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

VA Playoffs: Region first round highlights

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — First round of region playoffs in Virginia, as team’s continue their quest for a state title. Robinson at No. 18 Lake Braddock After being down 13-3 at the half, the Bruins outscored the Rams 21-0 in the second half. Lake Braddock moves on to the 6C Region semis, defeating […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Field & Stream

Bowfishermen Arrow a Pair Virginia State-Record Catfish

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced this past Thursday that the top spots in the state’s bowfishing record category for both blue and flathead catfish have been bested. The new state-record blue cat with a bow came out of the Rappahannock River and weighed nearly 70 pounds, while the state’s largest recorded flathead—with an official weight of 48 pounds—was recently arrowed in the waters of Belmont Bay.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia

As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of these steakhouses are highly praised by local people, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Father Of Virginia Shooting Suspect Reacts To Tragedy

The sports world received heartbreaking news this week regarding the Virginia football team. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Here's what Thanksgiving weather looks like now

WASHINGTON — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is next week and that means the travel season is about to ramp up across D.C., Maryland, Virginia and the rest of the country. Weather can sometimes cause a snag in travel plans, but so far the travel out of the DMV...
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

First flurries: Snow and rainfall expected in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parts of the ABC13 area will see the first snowflakes of the season on Tuesday. All of us will experience rain and cold temperatures. A huge expanse of cold air has pushed across much of the US, and our week will be the coldest so far this season in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia

VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia transgender bill proposal

A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy