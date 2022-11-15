Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
MWSU makes 1st-generation student success a priority
Missouri Western State University prizes its work to help. first-generation students. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy says Missouri. Western has many first-generation students. “They’re the first in their family to go to college, to. experience college,” Kennedy tells host Barry Birr on the KFEQ Hotline. “College. is...
myqcountry.com
Changes could be coming to how the Corps manages Missouri River levees
A new agreement has been reached for the Army Corps of Engineers to consider changes to levees along the Missouri River in an effort to avoid the major floods of the past few years. After the 2019 flood, state officials in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa worked together to suggest...
myqcountry.com
Phase One of St. Joseph Emergency Snow Ordinance in effect
Phase One of the Emergency Snow Ordinance is in effect in St. Under Phase One, drivers are required to have all-season tires, snow. tires, or chains on their vehicles. If the vehicle isn’t equipped for driving. in snow, a driver could receive a ticket if the vehicle gets stuck.
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph man shot and wounded in standoff with police
32-year-old St. Joseph man is in critical condition after being shot and. wounded during a standoff with St. Joseph police. St. Joseph Police Department reports officers responded to a call shortly before midnight Monday that a man. was pointing a gun at several people in the Altec parking lot off...
myqcountry.com
Nodaway County man dies after pickup, SUV crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 8p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Jesse D. Chrsitian, 33, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 in Wilcox. The Silverado crossed the center line and struck a...
myqcountry.com
After first snow, Highway Patrol cautions motorists about winter driving
As the first snow of the winter fell overnight, the Missouri Highway Patrol wants drivers to be aware of how to handle driving on the covered roads. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H in St. Joseph says one of the most important steps before you hit the road, is to make sure your entire vehicle is clear of snow.
Comments / 0